A serious accident was captured by the cameras of a truck when it was moving through an extensive tunnel. The driver failed to react in time and, amidst shouting, he saw how the heavy vehicle met a wedding caravan.

As recorded on video, the truck was on the left lane of the tunnel in the city of Aqaba, Jordan. At the end of a sharp turn, some vehicles appeared that had been stopped as part of the activities of a wedding procession. In addition, several people were on the road raising their arms to celebrate.

Although the truck driver tried to move lanes, the caravan was occupying both. So he yelled and braked immediately, but due to the speed he was carrying, he wiped out a dozen cars.

In the end, he stopped meters ahead, with a worried face and, as heard, praying for what had happened. According to the report of the authorities of that Asian country, one person died and thirteen were injured.

The Traffic Department revealed that lThe causes of the accident were: the complete stoppage of the caravan in the middle of the tunnel, which coincided with the “lack of caution on the part of the driver”.

Local media reports revealed that the incident took place last Sunday evening in Aqaba governorate’s ninth region. The wedding procession, consisting of multiple cars, had come to a complete halt inside a tunnel. pic.twitter.com/dZQP97FeSc — Lost Aux Media & Entertainment (@LostAuxMedia) May 24, 2023

The authorities have reported more than 200 deaths in accidents in Jordan between January and May 2023, 99% of which have been caused by human error. Hence, the call to comply with traffic regulations and be responsible on the road.

