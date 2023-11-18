Home page World

Even divers might feel uneasy at the sight of a shark. In the water, humans are ultimately inferior to predators. A drone captured such an encounter.

Tel Aviv – A strange encounter occurred off the coast of Israel: a small group of divers were exploring the shallow water when at least two sharks suddenly approached them. A drone captured the moment from the air. The impression quickly emerged that the sharks were deliberately surrounding the group. The four divers had nothing to fear; at least in theory. Because attacks on people are extremely atypical. On top of that, the sharks are likely to be found so close to the coast.

Such close encounters between sharks and humans are unusual, but they do happen from time to time. This year in Japan, a group of divers found themselves surrounded by hundreds of scalloped hammerhead sharks. In comparison, things were a little more explosive on the Spanish coast when a two-meter-long blue shark suddenly appeared among the bathers in June. While the diving group was very lucky to marvel at such a natural spectacle, most bathers in Spain would probably have avoided the uninvited guest.

Snorkeling divers surrounded by sandbar sharks

None of the four divers expected to get so close to a shark during a snorkeling trip. In the drone footage you can clearly see how two sandbar sharks continue to circle in the water, getting closer and closer to the snorkelers. From the air it is immediately clear that the animals in the water are sharks. According to the British newspaper The Independent The video footage comes from drone pilot Ilan Elgrably. He happened to record the encounter with his drone off the coast of Israel. Elgrably posted the video on TikTok in August 2023.

When one of the divers puts his head under water, the mutual interest seems to grow even greater: the shark swims straight towards his face. By now, panic is visibly spreading in the group – the divers are flailing their arms wildly. The four men stand huddled together in the water and watch nervously as the large sea predators continue to circle them. But there really shouldn’t be any cause for concern. Actually.

Sandbar sharks – are these sea predators even dangerous?

Sandbar sharks usually reach a size of up to 2.2 meters and, like many sharks, have a gray-brown color on their backs and are white in the belly area. What is more intimidating to people is the pronounced dorsal fin, which gives the shark a typical predatory appearance. But despite its size, the shark appears to be harmless to humans. According to the Swiss Shark Foundationa foundation for the protection of sharks and their habitats, the prey tends to target smaller fish and sharks.

Sandbar shark Carcharhinus plumbeus Vertebrates, cartilaginous fish Up to three meters Mainly fish, molluscs, crabs, small sharks Atlantic, Pacific, Mediterranean (near the coast up to 280m depth)

The meeting between the two groups was probably more of a coincidence. The sandbar shark is primarily active at night and is rarely seen during the day. In addition, although the species lives near the coast, it avoids proximity to beaches and reefs. That could also explain the divers’ apparent panic: Even if they were aware of the existence of the sandbar shark, they certainly didn’t expect it.

However, the divers can consider themselves lucky that the situation turned out to be unscathed. Even if they are not natural prey for sea predators. Although serious shark attacks are very rare, they can certainly occur. According to the international database Global Shark Attack File, there have been 19 such attacks so far in 2023. In the summer, a shocking video of a fatal attack circulated online that shows how A 23-year-old was submerged by a tiger shark while swimming in Egypt is drawn. (mh)