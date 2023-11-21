Home page World

From: Anna Lena Kiegerl

For the first time, a “Dreamliner” has landed in Antarctica. The plane brought scientists and equipment. An expert explains the benefits.

Oslo – A plane can be seen landing in the middle of a landscape of ice and snow. The runway: An ice runway three kilometers long and 60 meters wide. These images are shown in a video on the X account (formerly Twitter) of the Norwegian Polar Institute (NPI). And in doing so, writes aviation history. For the first time, a “Dreamliner”, a Boeing 787 aircraft, landed in Antarctica – where scientists recently expressed concern about a new phenomenon. The plane brought scientists and equipment to the South Pole.

Boeing 767 lands on ice runway in the middle of Antarctica – 45 passengers on board the aircraft

There were 45 passengers on the plane, like aerointernational.de reported. The plane was traveling on behalf of the NPI and Aircontract, Norway’s largest air cargo company. She started in Norway, made a stopover in Cape Town (South Africa) and from there flew to Antarctica. The plane landed there on November 15th at 2:11 a.m. local time. There are no paved runways in Antarctica, so the plane had to make do with a runway made of ice and snow.

A “Dreamliner” has landed in Antarctica. The Boeing 767 touched down safely on an icy runway. © Screenshot/ X @Norwegian Polar Institute

The NPI wrote on carry larger scientific/logistical crews and more cargo with a smaller environmental footprint.”

Norse airline flies the Boeing to Antarctica: “Great recognition of our expertise.”

Get on YouTube Excerpts from the trip presents. The pilots were prepared for the flight for a long time. Flight simulators were used to rehearse the special conditions during landing. Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO of the airline Norse Atlantic Airways, which operated the “Dreamliner” flight, explains in the video: “Being the first Norwegian civil aircraft to ever fly to Antarctica is a really great recognition of our competence.”

It’s not just the melting of sea ice that’s causing problems in Antarctica at this time. Because the bird flu has arrived there and could cause a “first-degree environmental disaster”.