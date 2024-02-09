An earthquake of Magnitude 6.3 struck this Friday, February 9, 2024 southern Hawaii, five kilometers southeast of the town of Naalehu. There appeared to be no damage or casualties reported.

The United States Geological Survey, which records seismic activity around the world, indicated that the earthquake occurred at 10:06 (20:06 GMT) and its epicenter was located at 10 kilometers deep.

Residents of the island of Hawaii, the largest in the archipelago, They claimed to feel strong shaking and that objects and pictures fell from shelves and walls; The tremors were also felt on the island of Oahu, according to local media.

Likewise, a video has been spread through social networks, which shows how the 6.3 earthquake in Hawaii moved what would be the interior of a house.

For its part, no tsunami threats have been reported. However, many areas may have experienced strong shaking.

It should be noted that Hawaii is the epicenter of high seismic activity. Well, it has six active volcanoes in its surroundings, including Mauna Loa, which recently erupted. producing dangerous lava rises, that is, at 60 meters high.

