

Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The first day of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open witnessed the main draw for this year’s competition, where Grand Slam champion Emma Raducanu tied with Czech Republic player Marie Bouzkova. Meanwhile, spectators enjoyed great action on court as Wimbledon mixed doubles champion Heather Watson produced an impressive performance and Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins claimed victory in her first match of the tournament.

The second edition of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) 500 points tournament officially kicked off at the International Tennis Complex in Zayed Sports City, and Grand Slam champions Watson and Sofia Kenin competed face to face in the main match of the day.

American Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open champion, won the first set 6-3, before Watson took control of the course of the game, and ultimately outperformed her opponent to win 3-6, 6-1, 6-1.

On the other hand, in the qualifiers, Collins easily defeated Despina Papamichael 6-2, 6-3, and Ashlyn Kruger, Linda Frohrvertova, Kristina Buka, and Mai Hontama also won in today's matches.

As for the Saudi star, Yara Al-Haqbani, she defeated the Spanish Sara Sorribes Tormo in two straight sets, winning easily 6-1, 6-0. Despite the remarkable prowess in her performance, and the fans’ great encouragement for her, she ultimately failed in the face of her more experienced opponent.

Away from the field, the main draw for the competition was held this afternoon, and with Raducanu preparing to face Bouzkova, there is the possibility of two highly anticipated matches in the second round, which would put the Briton facing fan favorites Ons Jabeur and Naomi Osaka, who in turn faces in the qualifiers, Jelena. Rybakina from Kazakhstan, the highest-ranked player in the tournament.

As for Japanese Osaka, the former world No. 1, she recently returned to the court after the birth of her daughter, and competed in the Brisbane International Championship and the Australian Open. The player, who participated this year on a wild card in Abu Dhabi, hopes to achieve progress that qualifies her for the major confrontation against Rybakina. , ranked No. 5 in the world.

Raducano also entered the qualifiers on a wild card after returning from injury. The 21-year-old began this year competing in the ISB Classic in Auckland, before participating in the Australian Open.

The entry of Chinese Qi Yu Wang, who was invited with the last wild card, helped make the draw, and she was chosen to face sixth seed Beatriz Haddad Maya.

As for the four players who were ranked the best in the tournament, Jelena Rybakina, Ons Jabeur, Maria Sakkari and Barbora Krejkova, they received direct qualification to move to the next stage of the competition.

The tournament’s sporting director, Nigel Gupta, commented: “We are pleased to hold the main draw for the competition, which increases the level of excitement and anticipation, as this year’s tournament features a wonderful field that includes a group of the best female players in the world, who are looking forward to reaching the finals and winning the title, and it is certain that Those attending will watch great matches.”

Omaima Abu Bakr, Executive Director of Communications and Corporate Center at Mubadala, said: “The draw for this year’s Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open includes a huge variety of distinguished talents, which heralds an enjoyable and exciting tournament. “Each match is an embodiment of determination, skill and sportsmanship, and depicts women’s tennis at its best.”

She added: “We welcome returning female players and introduce the new generation of talent to the Abu Dhabi arena. This year’s tournament will enhance Abu Dhabi’s name as a leading destination for world-class tennis, and as a suitable place for the public to clearly experience sporting excellence.”

Arif Hamad Al Awani, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, confirmed that organizing the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open Tennis Championship for the second time in a row once again proves Abu Dhabi’s ability to host major international events, and comes as a natural result of the confidence of international federations, institutions and sports bodies in the impressive organization, making the tournament one of the most prominent. World championships are in the calendar of events hosted by the capital throughout the year, according to the highest professional and international standards.

Al-Awani also praised the “Road to the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open” community initiative, which was launched last September on the sidelines of the activities of the upcoming edition of the world championship, which aims to advance the sport of tennis in the Emirates by developing local talents of emerging male and female players.