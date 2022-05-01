Monday, May 2, 2022
Impressive tornado swept away several houses in a US town in seconds

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 1, 2022
in World
Tornado in Andover

Image of the devastating tornado in Andover.

Image of the devastating tornado in Andover.

Despite the destruction caused by the tornado, authorities reported no deaths.

A video recorded the moment in which a devastating tornado destroys several homes in a small town in the United States in a matter of seconds.

The incident was recorded in the vicinity of Andover, in the state of Kansas, last Friday. The tornado moved through the area at speeds of up to 165 miles per hour.

Authorities preliminarily reported that no human losses were reported in the event, although it did leave several people injured.

According to local press reports, more than a dozen tornadoes have been registered between Kansas and Illinois in at least 48 hours.

TIME

