Impressive tornado swept away several houses in a US town in seconds

A video recorded the moment in which a devastating tornado destroys several homes in a small town in the United States in a matter of seconds.

The incident was recorded in the vicinity of Andover, in the state of Kansas, last Friday. The tornado moved through the area at speeds of up to 165 miles per hour.

Authorities preliminarily reported that no human losses were reported in the event, although it did leave several people injured.

According to local press reports, more than a dozen tornadoes have been registered between Kansas and Illinois in at least 48 hours.

Highest-res drone footage of the Andover, KS #twister which has received a preliminary rating of EF3. Note how the tornado propagates via vortex dynamics and likely terrain. Incredibly, no lives were lost by this tornado pic.twitter.com/FJDBH8TAv6 — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) April 30, 2022

TIME