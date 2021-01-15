A photographer and tour guide shared a video who called the Attention of thousands of users: the man filmed the methane bubbles frozen in the lake deepest in the world, located in Russia.

The Russian citizen Stanislav Tolstev made some shots in the region of Siberia. There is the lake baikal, what’s wrong with it 1642 meters deep, according to the Federal Service for the Supervision of Natural Resources of the Eurasian country.

The great natural deposit, which contains the twenty% of the fresh water of the whole Earth, stores an immense quantity of a hydrocarbon in a gaseous state colorless, odorless and insoluble: he methane.

The decomposition processes of organic material -plants- at the bottom of the lake, which has sediments, produce methane. This greenhouse gas runs out raising and freezing later on the surface, forming “layers“of bubbles visible in the ice completely transparent.

“Why are the bubbles in those layers? Because ice freezes gradually, especially at night, when temperatures are low. The bubble rises and freezes at night. Then the same thing happens with another. And so on. These bubble layers can have up to 1.5 meters deep “, Tolstev wrote on Instagram on November 16.

In addition, the photographer explained that the animals produce other tiny bubbles: “There are many seals in this place: exhale air which later freezes in ice. The icing on Baikal is a spectacle very fascinating. (…) “.

Some Internet users, who echoed the post of Tolstev, considered the sequence and images of the natural phenomenon to be “impressive”.

NASA referred to the hydrocarbon in a post of 2018: “If (N.R .: methane) were released, it could potentially increase the amount of infrared radiation absorbed by the Earth’s atmosphere, and so increase the medium temperature from all over the planet. Fortunately, the amount of methane that is currently coming out it is not important climatological. However, it is unclear what would happen if temperatures rose significantly in the region, or the water level of Lake Baikal dropped. “

