Impressive: the video of a bird that crashes into an aircraft and is trapped

A video of Captain Ariel Valiente has gone viral in recent hours, after he the commander of the aircraft recorded the exact moment in which a bird collided with the aircraft that was moving through the sky.

The event was recorded in Vinces, province of Los Ríos, in Ecuador, and it is seen how a large bird is trapped by its legs, after colliding with the windshield of the aircraft.

In the video, the pilot shows that his face was left with blood stains and that the animal’s body was embedded by the legs on top of the plane.

However, the aircraft commander managed to maintain the stability of the plane and the displacement that was planned from the beginning ended.

The air authorities have not yet been able to identify the height at which the aircraft was, nor the route he was following.

Apparently, the large bird died minutes after the impact.

Captain Ariel Valiente, today in Vinces. What a bird can do against the windshield. The helmet and his self-control saved him… pic.twitter.com/UYE3m3yhRL — Carlos Vera (@CarlosVerareal) June 14, 2023

