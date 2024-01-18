The Kazakh and current finalist Elena Rybakina (3) stumbled in the second round of the Australian Open. against the Russian Anna Blinkovawho occupies 57th place on the WTA list, 6-4, 4-6 and 7-6(20), with ten match points for the Russian and six for the Kazakh, and a record final tie break in the big ones, with 31 minutes.

And the final decisive game, with almost 31 minutes and 22-20, is the longest in women's tennis in a Grand Slam tournament.



Rybakina will drop to fifth position in the WTA rankings after losing 1,230 points after falling far short of the final she achieved in 2023.

“It gave me a lot of energy, fighting until the end. Moments that you enjoy. It was very hard. Stay focused, lots of match points. I tried to be aggressive but my hand was shaking, as were my legs. Very happy to have won in the end,” she commented on the same track after two hours and 46 minutes of fighting.

“I will never forget this day,” commented Blinkova, who equaled her best result in a slam after beating the Spanish in the first round. Cristina Bucsa and in the second round to the third favorite.

Blinkova, who finished the match with six aces, 28 winners and 48 unforced errors, will face the Italian in the next round this Saturday Jasmine Paolini.

