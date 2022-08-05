About 17.5 million people live in Shenzhen, China. So it will never be really quiet on the street there. The company DeepRoute.ai found the traffic chaos of the metropolis the perfect place to test a self-driving car. Brave, but apparently no misplaced courage. Below you can see how a self-driving car navigates very nicely through the traffic chaos.

DeepRoute.ai’s vehicle is equipped with five lidars (LIght Detection And Ranging), eight cameras and another set of sensors. The car can already see objects from 180 meters away. The system identifies objects and tries to anticipate what they are going to do. If the computer thinks a pedestrian is suddenly crossing the road, it will slow down the car.

The system continues to learn and adapt the algorithm. DeepRoute.ai wants to sell the system to car manufacturers for about 3,000 euros per car. The algorithm can work in cars equipped with two to five lidars. They are now in talks with automakers and the company hopes to deliver the self-driving system by 2025.