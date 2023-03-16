Tijuana, Baja California.- After carrying out search warrants in two properties located in the Camichin neighborhood, in the city of Tijuana, Lower California, elements of the Federal Ministerial Police managed to seize a vehicle; as well as various amounts of narcotics.

The operation was carried out in response to an anonymous complaint, which gave rise to the investigation folder for the probable commission of crimes against health and violation of the Federal Law on Firearms and Explosive.

The amounts of narcotics were seized as follows:

62.4 kilograms

384 thousand tablets of a substance apparently fentanyl

182.5 kilograms of probable methamphetamine

3.8 kilograms of white powder with the characteristics of cocaine

1,065 kilograms of apparently heroin

7.09 kilograms of an herb allegedly marijuana

10 weapons

22 chargers

991 cartridges

With the above, in the last hours based on actions carried out by the FGR, now add up to approximately 738,000 tablets, apparently fentanyl and about 65 kilograms.