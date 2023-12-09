In a difficult first half for him Liverpool, Crystal Palace He had the best chance to open the scoring in a Premier League match this Saturday.

At minute 27 the Colombian was the protagonist Jefferson Lerma who had an incredible opportunity to open the scoring.

Lerma received a cross from right to left, no one cleared the ball in the area and when the Colombian received it he took a great shot, however, miraculously goalkeeper Alisson appeared to make the save of the game.

The Colombian lamented a goal that was supposed to have been scored but that the Liverpool goalkeeper extraordinarily avoided.

