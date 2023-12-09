You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Jéfferson Lerma, Crystal Palace player,
Great opportunity to score for the Colombian footballer.
In a difficult first half for him Liverpool, Crystal Palace He had the best chance to open the scoring in a Premier League match this Saturday.
At minute 27 the Colombian was the protagonist Jefferson Lerma who had an incredible opportunity to open the scoring.
Lerma received a cross from right to left, no one cleared the ball in the area and when the Colombian received it he took a great shot, however, miraculously goalkeeper Alisson appeared to make the save of the game.
The Colombian lamented a goal that was supposed to have been scored but that the Liverpool goalkeeper extraordinarily avoided.
