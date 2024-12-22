

He Benito Villamarin said goodbye to football this Sunday in 2024. The home of Betis one more night was packed with fans who did everything possible from the stands to help the green and white players achieve a victory against the Raybut during the day there was time to have a nice gesture with the children on these important dates. At half-time of the match, organized by the club, the fans dropped numerous stuffed animals on the grass that, through different organizations, will go into the hands of many children who will not be left without a gift this Christmas.

The solidarity initiative of the rain of stuffed animals started in 2018 and since then the Betis fans have given an example of knowing how to devote themselves to this proposal.

Likewise, Betis has carried out more actions this Sunday on the occasion of this last match of the year 2024 in the Fanzone located between the Fondo and Gol Sur stands. Palmerín, the team’s mascot, was collecting the Three Wise Men letters from all the Betis children, who were also able to enjoy games, inflatables and products from the Risi brand, the club’s collaborator on this day.

This action has also served to continue adding efforts to help those affected by DANA in Valencia. For this reason, in parallel with the rain of stuffed animals, the club has organized a solidarity collection of toys, through which those toys that do not meet the requirements to be thrown from the stands can be delivered.