Impressive plane crash in the middle of an air show

The event occurred in Zaragoza, Spain.
An accident during an air show has gone viral on social networks, where the pilot of a f18 plane he loses control and the aircraft ends up crashing to the ground.
The impressive events took place in Zaragoza, Spain, and recently the Civil Guard reported that the plane “experienced a problem” and this was the reason for the pilot to decide to leave the cockpit before impact.
A video shared on social networks shows the moment when the plane tries to descend sharplybut the pilot loses control and the aircraft falls, generating a shocking explosion that terrifies the witnesses present.
🚨 Accident #F18 Saragossa:
They send us this other video that, apparently, would also be recorded from the loading area (just like the first one) by one of the employees who were working there. You can see the maneuver that the plane was performing and how,… pic.twitter.com/pNaeYrcv5N
— On The Wings of Aviation (@OnAviation) May 20, 2023
Fortunately, the pilot received assistance from the Civil Guard and was rescued in time, being transferred to the hospital. According to reports, the pilot suffered trauma and injuries to one of his legs.
The authorities are conducting an investigation to determine the causes of the problem and why the pilot was unable to regain control of the aircraft.
