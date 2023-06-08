Impressive pitched battle between fans of Fiorentina and West Ham

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Fiorentina vs. Westham.
Fiorentina vs. Westham.
It happened before the Conference League final.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The Czech police have arrested 16 people in Prague for fights and altercations in the preview of the final of the Conference League between the West Ham United and the
Fiorentina.
As a West Ham fan explained to the British BBC, a group of Fiorentina fans attacked English fans in a bar. They were supposedly hooded, wore chains, and set off flares and firecrackers.
strong clashes
Czech police confirmed the information, adding that an officer was also assaulted during the attacks.
“Italian fans have attacked West Ham supporters in a bar in Rytirka Street, wounding three of them. An agent has also been attacked. We have detained 16 people and are investigating the facts,” the Czech police said in a statement.
😡 Before Fiorentina-West Ham there was a fight between the ultras of both teams.
16 people were arrested and three West Ham fans suffered minor injuries and bruises.
[GOAL Italia] pic.twitter.com/bntSxcGI3h
— I am Calcio (@SoyCalcio_) June 7, 2023
It is estimated that some 20,000 West Ham fans have traveled to Prague for the final, the vast majority of them without a ticket, since the English team has only received 5,000 tickets for the match.
It is not the first time this season that ‘Hammers’ supporters have suffered this kind of problem, after in the semi-final against AZ Alkmaard, a group of fans were attacked inside the stadium by the Dutch.
EFE
