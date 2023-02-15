This is one of the most impressive mods in GTA V history. While there have been many character mods, some enhance the game’s graphical quality, and some change the mechanics, like superheroes flying. None has been this great. So what is the hype behind this amazing mod? Let’s find out.

The Flash From Detective Comics in GTA 5

This mod is fantastic, and the amount of fun the mechanics allow you to do is beyond the capability of the base game GTA V. the best part is that the code is really complicated behind this mod, allowing it to perform all the physics involved. The physics alone makes it stand out from the rest, and none has ever tried this before, which has essentially changed some great aspects. So what are these aspects? Let’s find out.

Speed of the Flash

As the mod is based on the CW Flash season, the outlook follows the TV serial in most cases. Similarly, the abilities coded in the mod are also based on the TV show.

The first thing we will always discuss when it comes to Flash is his insane speed. He is known for traveling as fast as a jet which is superbly incorporated into the game. When running, you run through faster than other things in the game but not at full burst. As soon as you press the corresponding button of the sprint, your character bursts into Yellow Flash speed, which is the maximum.

With this max speed, if you don’t find much traffic or aren’t stopped anywhere, you can reach another city within 3 seconds. When you run, you change the color or animation of the streak behind him as he is running, such as Zoom’s color.

One more thing that is fun because of the speed is that you highjack any car while running at full speed and don’t need to stop for it. So, if any car moves fast, its momentum won’t go down as soon as you highjack. Now you are driving the car at its running speed.

Attacks

So the next aspect is the fighting with this mod in the game because let’s face it, you would love to super-punch the baddies in the game. None of them will be a match with this glorious mod.

Tornado Attack

There are four different attacks Flash can do with this mod. The first is the Tornado attack. Whenever you approach an enemy or any object in the game, you have to have this attack selected, press E, and you will go into free mode. You will see the Flash running around the enemies very fast. During this spiral run, a tornado builds up, slowly lifting everything inside his run’s radius. Even a tank will fly off regardless of what is inside the radius.

The Heart Attack

The 2nd attack is the Heart Attack, slowly getting behind the enemy and chunking their heart out, just like in the TV show.

Throw Lightening

With this attack, you travel fast, generating electricity that Flash can actually throw.

Super Sonic Punch

You run again, very fast, and send your opponents flying as soon as you punch them. You can even do this with a tank, and it will also go flying and will be decimated.

Jumping and Walking on Walls

Yes, just like Superman, he can jump really high and climb walls or building like Spiderman.

Jump

He achieves the jump by running really fast and gaining momentum, and as soon as he tries to jump, the momentum propels him up to the sky. Simple jumping isn’t the only deal; with the help of the jump, you can highjack any flying vehicle like a helicopter.

Wall Run

He is running so fast that he keeps on going and running on walls and buildings. Regular characters in the game can’t do that as they need to maintain speed, so they fall off easily. This allows him to even run on water because he is too fast.

He doesn’t need to use his sprint for running on water and can easily do it by simply running. This is such a fun and super easy way to get around the map.

The neat thing is that this mod incorporates slow time based on your running speed. So if you are running at full speed, time basically stops as you are going too fast for Barry, just like you would see in the TV Show.

Conclusion

That will be all for Flash Mod in GTA 5. Stay tuned for mods and updates. This mod will make many gamers happy because of how well it is made.