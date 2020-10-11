An influential Sunni Maulana and his driver were shot dead by unknown miscreants in Karachi city of Pakistan. Police officials said Maulana Doctor Adil Khan, the head of Jamia Farooqiya Madrasa in Karachi, was attacked in a market on Saturday. According to the police statement, when the car carrying Khan stopped near a shopping center in Shah Faisal Colony, miscreants on a two-wheeler opened fire on them and escaped.The police officer said that it appeared to be a targeted attack. Khan Shah was the son of the famous scholar Maulana Salimullah Khan, the founder of the Madarsa Jamia Farooqiya located in Faisal Colony. Jamia Farooqiya follows the Sunni Muslim teachings of the Deobandi sect. Madarsa spokesman Amjad Rizvi said Maulana died in hospital while his driver Maqsood Ahmad died on the spot.

Khan was rushed to Liaquat National Hospital where he was declared brought dead. His driver was pronounced dead at Jinnah Masters Medical Center. This information was given by Dr. Seemin Jamali, Executive Director of the hospital. Another person walking with Maulana narrowly survived the incident as he went to buy sweets inside the shopping center.

Police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon said, “We are taking statements of eyewitnesses.” According to the title of Raja Omar, in charge of the Anti-Terrorism Department (CTD), the attack is a ‘conspiracy to incite ethnic riots’. President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa have condemned Khan’s assassination.