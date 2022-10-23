Impressive lightning strikes El Campín and generates fear before Santa Fe vs. Cali

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Lightning strikes the El CampÃn stadium.
Taken from the video on Twitter
Lightning over the El Campín stadium.
It happened this Saturday and aroused panic in the attendees.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
October 23, 2022, 12:00 AM
Independent Santa Fe defeated Deportivo Cali this Saturday on date 19 of the BetPlay League, in a duel where the cardinals were forced to win.
Before the game, there was panic among those attending the El Campín stadium, as a result of lightning that struck the playing field and was recorded on video.
Despite the fact that the weather conditions were not the best, and the rain did not stop, Dimayor gave an official part and decided to make the commitment between Santa Fe and Deportivo Cali.
This situation left both astonishment and concern to those who were inside the stadium, and the teams were also affected, since Santa Fe and Cali did not manage to warm up before the start of the game.
Lightning in El Campin
FOOTBALL REDACTION
more sports news
October 23, 2022, 12:00 AM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Impressive #lightning #strikes #Campín #generates #fear #Santa #Cali
Leave a Reply