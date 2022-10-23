Sunday, October 23, 2022
Impressive lightning strikes El Campín and generates fear before Santa Fe vs. Cali

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 23, 2022
in Sports
Lightning strikes the El CampÃn stadium.

Photo:

Taken from the video on Twitter

Lightning over the El Campín stadium.

It happened this Saturday and aroused panic in the attendees.

Independent Santa Fe defeated Deportivo Cali this Saturday on date 19 of the BetPlay League, in a duel where the cardinals were forced to win.

Before the game, there was panic among those attending the El Campín stadium, as a result of lightning that struck the playing field and was recorded on video.

Despite the fact that the weather conditions were not the best, and the rain did not stop, Dimayor gave an official part and decided to make the commitment between Santa Fe and Deportivo Cali.

This situation left both astonishment and concern to those who were inside the stadium, and the teams were also affected, since Santa Fe and Cali did not manage to warm up before the start of the game.

Lightning in El Campin

FOOTBALL REDACTION

