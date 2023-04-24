Monday, April 24, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Impressive images of the fight between fans and police in Greece, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 24, 2023
in Sports
0
Impressive images of the fight between fans and police in Greece, video


close

Greece soccer

Greece soccer

Greece soccer

It happened in the match against AEK Athens.

The star game of matchday 31 of the Greek Super League, between Olympiacos Piraeus and AEK Athens (1-3), ended this Sunday in riots between fans and the Police, who used tear gas.

After AEK scored the decisive third goal in the 91st minute, the president of the
Olympiacos, the shipping entrepreneuror Vanguelis Marinakis, He jumped onto the grass to face the referee of the match.
(They reveal a strong attack of jealousy from Piqué to Shakira because of Maluma, video) (Miguel Borja and the strong crossing with Báez: ‘No one knows you’, video)

See also  Real Madrid's plan to sign Haaland in 2024

pitch invasion

Shortly after, dozens of fans also stormed the field, throwing chairs, stones and flares at the police officers, while the AEK players had to run covering their heads towards the changing rooms as they were also throwing all kinds of objects from the stands.

Although no injuries have been reported so far, Olympiacos now faces a possible punishment of between 2 and 4 games behind closed doors, and a heavy fine, according to local media.

The final decision will be made after team representatives testify before the Disciplinary Committee of the Greek league.

Panathinaikos Athens is first in the Super League after beating PAOK Thessaloniki yesterday, tied on 72 points with AEK Athens, while Olympiacos is practically out of the title race, with 63 points with four games to go.
(Lionel Messi, the video gives him away, getting closer to returning to Barcelona) (Dani Alves: photo of the private ‘suite’ in the nightclub, key evidence in his case)

EFE

See also  The Kremlin confirms that Putin will not attend the G20 leaders' summit

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Impressive #images #fight #fans #police #Greece #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
China advises banks to further reduce deposit fees: sources – ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

China advises banks to further reduce deposit fees: sources - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result