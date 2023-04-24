Impressive images of the fight between fans and police in Greece, video

The star game of matchday 31 of the Greek Super League, between Olympiacos Piraeus and AEK Athens (1-3), ended this Sunday in riots between fans and the Police, who used tear gas.

After AEK scored the decisive third goal in the 91st minute, the president of the

Olympiacos, the shipping entrepreneuror Vanguelis Marinakis, He jumped onto the grass to face the referee of the match.

pitch invasion

Shortly after, dozens of fans also stormed the field, throwing chairs, stones and flares at the police officers, while the AEK players had to run covering their heads towards the changing rooms as they were also throwing all kinds of objects from the stands.

Although no injuries have been reported so far, Olympiacos now faces a possible punishment of between 2 and 4 games behind closed doors, and a heavy fine, according to local media.

The final decision will be made after team representatives testify before the Disciplinary Committee of the Greek league.

Panathinaikos Athens is first in the Super League after beating PAOK Thessaloniki yesterday, tied on 72 points with AEK Athens, while Olympiacos is practically out of the title race, with 63 points with four games to go.

WATCH 😲👇 Olympiakos fans storm the pitch targeting rockets and flares towards the bench area! 🚨 The whole footballing world should see this disgrace pic.twitter.com/yPYR52LMBG — AEK Insider (@AEKINSIDER) April 23, 2023

EFE