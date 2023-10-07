Minister of the STF spoke about hate speech and polarization on social media at a TCE event in São Paulo

The minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexandre de Moraes said this Friday (6.Oct.2023) that “communism gives Ibope” when criticizing the spread of fake news on social media. The speech was in event of the TCE-SP (São Paulo State Audit Court).

“It’s impressive how communism gives Ibope, right? Since 99% of the people speaking don’t even know what communism is. Those who know know that there is no longer communism, China is communist, right? It’s more capitalist than us. Putin is the king of communism, but you talk about communism, especially for older people, it is a business… Why are you against it? Because they are going to install communism in Brazil. It doesn’t matter that no television shows this”said Moraes.

President of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), the minister spoke about hate speech and the polarization caused by algorithmic bubbles on social networks and the loss of space in traditional media.

In his speech, he praised the resilience of Brazilian democracy after the “attacks and problems” which it suffered in the last 35 years of its republican period. He said that the institutions were responsible for guaranteeing the stability of the Democratic Rule of Law even in times of unrest.