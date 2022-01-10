Half-Life: Ray Traced is a new attempt to get hardware accelerated ray-tracing working in Valve’s first-person shooter classic – and you should be able to play it yourself later this year.

For now, though, you can gaze below at roughly a minute’s worth of footage showing the project in action. It’s being worked upon by sultim_t, who previously put together a Serious Sam 1 ray-tracing mod, and is based on another previous attempt at Half-Life ray-tracing.

“Half-Life: Ray Traced integrates the real-time path tracing into the original Half-Life,” sultim-t wrote. “With the hardware accelerated ray-tracing, it is possible to calculate global illumination, reflections, refractions, soft shadows and other visual effects with interactive framerates.”

“Source code and the playable build of Half-Life: Ray Traced will be released on Github, “sultim-t continued.”[As for] when the mod will be ready … these things, they take time. “