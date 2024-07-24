Millionaires and Atletico Nacional They face each other this Wednesday at 8 pm, at the El Campín stadium, in an advance match of the 6th date of Colombian soccer.

The match has generated great expectations for the players who reinforced both teams, starting with Falcao garcia in the blues, and David Ospina, Alfredo Morelos, Edwin Cardona, among others, in green.

Falcao vs. Edwin Cardona. Photo:Sergio Acero Yate / EL TIEMPO and Andrés Henao Share

Purslane in Bogotá

Nacional arrived in Bogotá on Tuesday with all its stars and the welcome could not have been less, hundreds of Verdolagas fans arrived at the team’s hotel to cheer on the players. The videos are being shared on social media.

Even the team’s players came out to greet the fans who were cheering the team on until late into the night.

At the El Campín stadium there will only be Millonarios fans, who have sold out all their tickets.

