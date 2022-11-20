A fire has broken out near Komsomolskaya Square in central Moscow. This was reported by the RIA Novosti agency, quoting sources from the Russian Emergencies Ministry. A thick cloud of smoke has risen from one of the busiest squares in the city. Rescuers at the scene said the fire started in a two-story brick warehouse at 1 Komsomolskaya Square and then spread to an area of ​​1.9 thousand square meters. Seven people were evacuated from the warehouse which caught fire and partially collapsed.



