What a surprise that the Club America midfielder gave, Eva Gonzalezas he showed a series of photos in a spicy photo session in an outfit that left nothing to the imagination among his followers.

And it is that the reactions were immediate on the part of the followers of the soccer players, who gave many likes to the photos where he poses in a very elegant and particular way.

Eva González has been stealing hearts lately in the social mediasince its content has been varied in photos in their sessions and a bit of training with Club América.

Now she is going through a moment of recess after the elimination of her team in the Liguilla of the Clausura 2022 tournament and now she surprises on social networks showing her side as an Instagram influencer with her photo session.

Eva González causes a stir on social networks. Photo: Instagram Eva González

González is considered within a list of players who are very popular on social networks and who are currently part of the Liga MX Femenil.

Although Eva González has only 57 thousand followers, a regular quota compared to other soccer players who have more time in this, the midfielder of the Coapa team does not give up on this issue and little by little she is earning considerably the everyone’s hearts.