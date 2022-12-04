Sunday, December 4, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Impressive beating between players in ‘friendly’ match, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 4, 2022
in Sports
0


close

indoor soccer

indoor soccer

Photo:

Archive / WEATHER

indoor soccer

It happened in a friendly match between Almería vs. Hearts of Midlothian.

See also  Meluk tells him... (Colombia vs. Honduras: weak and scary friendly)

Fights between footballers are daily bread. It doesn’t matter that he Qatar World Cup Whether it’s in the round of 16, there’s a game on the planet, friendlies, well, some not so friendly.

An example of this was the game between Almeria and Hearts of Midlothianwhich had to be suspended due to a pitched battle between the two teams.

(Netherlands: the players’ party, they danced the Waka Waka, video)
(Emiliano Martínez: the sensational save that saved Argentina, video)

The commitment was played in the stadium Jose Burgos de Coinbut, the truth, it did not end well, because there was a fight.

Hearts of Midlothian, by Scotland, is focused on Almeria and the friendly game was agreed. A disqualifying entry by Cochrane on Pozo was the beginning of a pitched battle between the two teams.

Rodrigo Ely He was sent off, but the strong fight focused on the fact that the two teams were not calm enough to stop the actions, which were reviewed in this video.

See also  Sebastián Villa: these are the inconsistencies found in his statement

Sports

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Impressive #beating #players #friendly #match #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Kamara.. "The Bad Star"!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.