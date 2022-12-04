Impressive beating between players in ‘friendly’ match, video

Fights between footballers are daily bread. It doesn’t matter that he Qatar World Cup Whether it’s in the round of 16, there’s a game on the planet, friendlies, well, some not so friendly.

An example of this was the game between Almeria and Hearts of Midlothianwhich had to be suspended due to a pitched battle between the two teams.

The commitment was played in the stadium Jose Burgos de Coinbut, the truth, it did not end well, because there was a fight.

Hearts of Midlothian, by Scotland, is focused on Almeria and the friendly game was agreed. A disqualifying entry by Cochrane on Pozo was the beginning of a pitched battle between the two teams.

Rodrigo Ely He was sent off, but the strong fight focused on the fact that the two teams were not calm enough to stop the actions, which were reviewed in this video.

