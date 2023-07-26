Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Split

Ukrainians are constantly upgrading their inventory of combat drones. A photo from the United24 donation platform now shows the various drones. An overview.

Munich/Kiev – In the Ukraine war, they are more effective than many old, conventional weapon systems: Both Kiev and Moscow are increasingly relying on drones. Either to attack the respective rival directly. Or at least to spy on the positions of the other army.

Ukraine offensive: United24 donation organization procures rows of drones

At the end of July, for example, the USA delivered so-called “Black Hornets” nano-drones to Ukraine, which are so small that they would practically fit in a trouser pocket. The Ukrainians, for their part, have the fundraising organization United24 organized in cooperation between the Presidential Office of Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Army of Drones initiative.

Together they collect donations from business and private individuals in order to use the money to finance 40 ambulances (another investment) and (combat) drones for the Ukrainian army, according to the US business magazine forbes a “heavy bomber drone fleet”. The organization has now posted a photo of the latest shipment on Twitter, revealing an impressive arsenal. Merkur.de explained which drones are among them.

Ukraine’s drone arsenal: FPV kamikaze drone probably got a larger warhead

100 Phoenix 03 Heavy UCAV: With quite a few of the drones that United24 handed over this time, it is said to be the Ukrainian “100 Phoenix 03 Heavy UCAV“Act – that’s the cumbersome term. In this case study, the donation organization avoided showing the drone in photos. In order not to reveal too many details to Russia? It’s probably about one FPV kamikaze drone with a larger warhead on which noisy forbes apparently several pounds of explosives can be mounted. This is said to be able to fight tanks directly, which cannot be independently verified.

Ukraine’s drone arsenal: Mavic quadrocopters can carry grenades

Mavic Quadcopter: At first glance, the quadrocopters are quite conventional and unspectacular rectangular drones, as they are common in commercial use – for example in the film industry or on larger construction sites. On the Ukrainian side, however, the Mavic quadrocopters have long been used as a feared treacherous weapon. Loud forbes For example, they may carry a one-pound grenade, which may be released over a trench to lure Russian infantry from positions. This applies to the versions Mavic 3E and Mavic 3T . Because of their thermal imaging cameras, they are very well suited for night operations.

At first glance, the quadrocopters are quite conventional and unspectacular rectangular drones, as they are common in commercial use – for example in the film industry or on larger construction sites. On the Ukrainian side, however, the Mavic quadrocopters have long been used as a feared treacherous weapon. Loud forbes For example, they may carry a one-pound grenade, which may be released over a trench to lure Russian infantry from positions. This applies to the versions and . Because of their thermal imaging cameras, they are very well suited for night operations. Other, larger variants like that flirt Cetus (from Poland), the EOS C VTOl (from Estonia), the SKIF (Cyprus) or the longer one Penguin MK-2 UAVs (Spain) with one wing are used exclusively for scouting. The weak point of the quadrocopter is their short range of a few kilometers, which is why the operators have to get close to the enemy lines. And the manageable battery performance, which means that the drones have to be charged again and again – or simply crash.

A Ukrainian soldier operates a quadrocopter drone on the Donbass front near Storozheve. © IMAGO/Ashley Chan

Ukraine’s drone arsenal: R-18 drone drops ancient anti-tank grenades

R-18 Drone: These drones were from the initiative Aerorozvidka developed to be able to make them available to the Ukrainian armed forces. The drones are arranged like spiders and have several small propellers arranged vertically. They are said to have proven to be “extremely effective as night attack drones,” writes forbes. They are usually attached to the bottom of the R-18 drone three ancient RTG-3 anti-tank grenades mounted, which are dropped over the target. For example, the Ukrainians set fire to a number of abandoned Russian tanks. The RTG-3 dates back to the Second World War and has now apparently been reactivated because its light weight makes it easier to transport. Because the weapon, originally developed as a hand grenade, is known for firing its shrapnel (shrapnel) up to 20 meters away, the RTG-3 is also used balefully against infantry.

While there was harsh criticism from the ranks of the German Bundeswehr because of the faltering Ukraine offensive, an attempt to use naval drones to attack a patrol ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet near Sevastopol failed. The Ukrainians also use these water drones, which look like jet skis, again and again. From their arsenal, which is getting bigger and bigger. (pm)