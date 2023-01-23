London, United Kingdom.- an iceberg of 1,500 square kilometers, equivalent to 15 times the area of ​​ParisI know detached Recently from Antarctica.

The British Antarctic Survey (BAS), a body in charge of investigating the polar regions, reported that although the region is threatened by the global warming, the detachment is not due to climate change.

According to the BAS, the block of ice, of 1,550 km2, came off ice pack between 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. GMT on Sundayafter a strong tide widened a crack that already existed in the ice shelf.

This detachment it’s not unusualsince two years ago another iceberg of a similar size had broken off in the same area, known as the Brunt ice shelf.

Glaciologists have observed an increase in large fissures in the ice shelves in recent years. In 2016, the BAS decided to move the Halley VI base, which is located on this platform, to another place located about 20 kilometers away for fear that it would drift on an iceberg.

Although calving is part of the natural behavior of the Brunt Ice Shelf and not linked to climate changethe Antarctic continent suffers the consequences of global warming.

Last year, record temperatures were recorded in the area and in February 2022, the extent of the ice in that part reached the minimum ever recorded in 44 years. of satellite observations, according to the annual report of the European program on climate change Copernicus.

In 2021, the melting of an iceberg, 4,000 km north of where it broke off in 2017, it released more than 150 billion tons of nutrient-laced freshwater, worrying scientists about its impact on a fragile ecosystem.

