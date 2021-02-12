E3 2019, one of the last most famous events in the video game scene that managed to be held in person with thousands and thousands of attendees before this pandemic began, left us with numerous large announcements of projects that have been well on the way. -or rather we still don’t know anything about these-, while others have managed to get out of trouble despite everything, among them is the original competitive free-to-play of Ubisoft Roller Champions, an ode to the popular roller derby, skateboarding and why not? A fantasy made into a video game for those who fell in love with Alita’s “Motorball”: Battle Angel, Robert Rodriguez’s science fiction film.

Of course in Roller Champions We will not use chainsaws or pointed objects to kill the rest of the participants, everything will be much more fun and enjoyable: forming 2 teams of 3 players each, the objective will be to score 5 points before the opposing team does it or At the end of the starting time we have more points than the other, for this, we will have to keep the ball in our possession and cross as many ‘orange areas’ as possible to complete up to three rounds and then put the ball in. Complete a round with the ball and score little by little or try to do the 3 rounds in a row to win in one? That depends on each player, yes, personally I tell you that the latter will not be easy.

The controls are quite simple, sliding through each of the fields is a delight and even more so when we outwit gravity itself with our pirouettes, but how do we manage to take the ball away from the other team? Based on blows of course, that is why you have to be very aware of the other players and pass the ball before it is too late and we lose all our progress. At the beginning it is a bit difficult to get the hang of the controls and for this the studio has incorporated a skatepark where we can practice our movements as long as we want, carry out activities, events and much more. In the end, practice makes perfect, or so they say, and taking down opponents with tackles in the air becomes a joy.

Apart from this, we have different game modes, fast game, Ranked -if we want to play more seriously-, surprise game -which I imagine will include certain modifications in the game that will make it more interesting as in the Overwatch shooter- and custom game, with which you can play with and against friends like And where we want, that includes one of the three scenarios at the moment, such as Acapulco, Mexico and Chichenitza, each with its own charm, although we already know that many more will be implemented in the future.

As for our skater We can customize it to our liking and acquire special and exclusive appearances in the store for a limited time in exchange for the official currency of the game, which is obviously obtained by playing and playing, get sponsors, increase our number of fans and reach the top in our career will be our goal – in addition to having a good time. Visually it is quite correct and accurate for the times we are in, it has potential and the effects are very successful, it is not something exaggerated so if our best option is to play it on PC it will not demand very high requirements, giving the opportunity to more public access it, something that will make a difference and will be more beneficial for your cross game.

In general the interface and options are quite similar to other sports titles the market, although the idea itself I must admit is quite original, modern and creative. It is a model never or little seen in this genre, a great opportunity to enter this for players who do not usually attract attention but who love competitive games. Fast and not tedious games that not only ensure that we do not lose interest, but also that we want to continue and continue playing and sliding more. Doing it together with friends using the useful voice chat is already another level, as well as enjoying its interactive music player, whose pieces transmit very Good vibrations, like the game in general.

Personally, I think competitive games were already lacking a breath of fresh air, something different that will not go unnoticed. Roller Champions It goes in the same direction, offering us a new proposal to be able to put aside the “usual”. It must be made clear that the title of Ubisoft is currently still in development phase, so that until its official launch, many things could still change, as has been happening in recent weeks since its alpha, where countless elements and improvements have been added to create a much more rewarding experience.

The study of course does not want to stop there, that is why from from February 17 to March 1 It will open its closed Beta, where players will be able to test this work first hand and enjoy while helping its developers to continue improving for its final version. Would you like to participate in it like us? To choose to do it is very simple, you just have to register here with your email and choose platform, either Xbox One, PC or whatever you want and that’s it. A rollear has been said.

To finish, and as we always say, you cannot assess something that is still in the process of creation, it is going in the right direction to be a great game, that’s for sure, but we will have to wait to enjoy its full version to be able to analyze it in depth. So far we liked it, and you? You can share your thoughts with us when the closed beta begins below, we read you!