The blue imposes itself on the number 4 in the world, forced to retire: the success is worth entering the top 40. In the next round the winner between Gauff and Noskova

Luigi Ansaloni

An unexpected quarter-final for Jasmine Paolini in the WTA 1000 in Cincinnati, Ohio. She had never come so far in such an important tournament and in front of her was the world number 4 and Wimbledon champion in 2022, Elena Rybakina.

physical troubles — However, at the end of the second set at the end of the second set, the Kazakh was 2-5 in favor of the blue, and after winning the first set 6-4, she raised the white flag and withdrew due to physical problems that prevent her from being fully competitive from months. Problems that started in Stuttgart, with my back, then continued with a bacterial infection in Paris and accentuated by the continuous marathons in Montreal last week.