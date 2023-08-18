The blue imposes itself on the number 4 in the world, forced to retire: the success is worth entering the top 40. In the next round the winner between Gauff and Noskova
An unexpected quarter-final for Jasmine Paolini in the WTA 1000 in Cincinnati, Ohio. She had never come so far in such an important tournament and in front of her was the world number 4 and Wimbledon champion in 2022, Elena Rybakina.
However, at the end of the second set at the end of the second set, the Kazakh was 2-5 in favor of the blue, and after winning the first set 6-4, she raised the white flag and withdrew due to physical problems that prevent her from being fully competitive from months. Problems that started in Stuttgart, with my back, then continued with a bacterial infection in Paris and accentuated by the continuous marathons in Montreal last week.
In the top 40
Paolini did her best and held her own when it was important to do so. In fact, it is essential not to let Rybakina escape to allow her to win quickly, and she didn’t do it. With this result, Jasmine hits the top 40 and becomes the third Italian player to reach the quarterfinals in Cincinnati, after Flavia Pennetta and Roberta Vinci. In the next round, Paolini will meet one of Coco Gauff or Linda Noskova. Next was the world number one Iga Swiatek who, after losing a set against the increasingly interesting Chinese Zhen, shifted into higher gear and took the match home: 3-6 6-1 6-1 the final score. Out of Sakkari at the hands of Muchova.
