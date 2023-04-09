Almost three hours of pure struggle and two match points canceled for an unprecedented result. Luca Nardi, 19-year-old n.161 in the world rankings, wins the decisive match of the qualifications of the Masters 1000 in Montecarlo and enters the main draw of the event for the first time. To suffer the comeback of the Next Gen from Pesaro was the German Oscar Otte (n.90 Atp), eliminated with the score of 6-7(5) 6-3 7-6(4).

REMONTADA

—

In the first set many wasted opportunities by Nardi, who was unable to make use of a 4-2 advantage before giving way and the partial to his opponent. Despite this, at the end of the first tie-break the Italian’s reaction was quick to arrive. In fact, in the second set, breaks and counterbreaks followed one another between the fifth and sixth game and the determining moment for the outcome of the set was revealed with another break (that of 5-3), which led Luca to serve for the ‘equilibrium. Many ups and downs also in the decisive set, during which Otte moved forward with a double break (5-1). Nardi, however, did not allow himself to be discouraged and from there his unsettling comeback began, complete with two match points canceled at 5-3. In the ninth game, a second counter-break gave the Italian Next Gen the chance to try and postpone everything to the tie-break, a fraction in which he emerged victorious by 7 points to 4.