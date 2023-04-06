Defeated 0-3 in the first leg at home, Giani’s team – in their 14th European trophy – won in Belgium in the Golden set led by Lagumdzija

Modena enriches its prestigious showcase with the 42nd trophy in its history, the 14th in Europe. Extraordinary feat by the Valsa Group which this evening in Belgium against Roeselare won the Cev Cup, the second most important European trophy, which it held dearly. Having lost the first leg at the Palapanini 3-0, Giani’s boys managed to turn the situation around by winning 3-0 against all odds and overwhelming the home team in the Golden set.

Modena with Bruno regularly on the pitch after the ankle problems encountered on Sunday against Piacenza in the playoffs. Good approach to the match for the Gialloblù who will always remain ahead except in the final stages of the partial, won by Modena in any case, even in a daring way. Stankovic is the protagonist in the first lines. Valsa is very strong in serving, she manages to conquer some important breaks (21-17), but is always recovered by the Belgians. Absolute equality in the final sprint. Roeselare has two chances to close the set, Modena believes it and with Sanguinetti’s ace (ball touched by the net) imposes itself. See also Mike Tyson: this was the violent incident with a plane passenger

THE SINGLES — In the shadow Ngapeth even if important in some situations, Lagumdzija devastating in attack (8 points in the set), Stankovic 5 points at 83% in attack. In the second set Roeselare gets off to a better start, going 5-3. Modena recovers, the home team drops in serve. Three aces in a row for Lagumdzija and Valsa goes up 12-8. The pressure on the team favors Modena which, thanks to the joke, extends to 15-10. On 17-13 maximum yellow and blue advantage which however suffers the return of the opponents. On 19-18 Roeselare attacks out the ball of the possible draw. Modena responds with Rinaldi and a double advantage which then becomes +3 (23-20) on the wrong serve by the Belgians. Danger escaped on 24-22 and Ngapeth closes and now Modena can also count on the French in attack as well as on Lagudmzija (9 points in this partial with 3 aces).

THIRD SET — See also River officially changed the name of its stadium: now it is called "More Monumental" Third set which starts in the sign of Roeselare who goes up 3-0 forcing Giani to call the timeout. Landlords also ahead 5-1. Bruno’s ace raises Modena who finds the then with Sankovic (7-7). Roeselare goes ahead 16-14 on the Dutchman Ahyi’s ace. Wall of Rinaldi and we are 17-17. Modena goes ahead and sees the finish line. Rinaldi’s ball was still decisive, worth the set ball that Modena exploited without hesitation.

GOLDEN SET — The Cev is thus assigned to the Golden set. In the tiebreak Modena takes off after the 4-4, thanks to Rinaldi and Sanguinetti. We go to the change of field on 8-4 for the Gialloblù. Roeselare is in the corner, makes several mistakes in serve, Valsa closes with Sanguinetti and thus wins the Cev Cup.

April 5, 2023 (change April 5, 2023 | 23:20)

