Clamorous success for the team from Piazza, driven by a super Ishikawa: the match against Civitanova next Thursday. Gas Sales won the derby against Modena: now there is Trento

Antonello Menconi – Paolo Reggianini

SIR SAFETY SUSA PERUGIA-ALLIANZ MILAN 1-3 (25-18, 21-25, 27-29, 23-25) — Incredible elimination of Perugia (which had remained unbeaten in the regular season) in the championship playoffs against Allianz Milano. Roberto Piazza’s team took advantage of the technical and mental crisis of the Umbrians to defeat PalaBarton in four sets, thus qualifying with full merit for the semifinals for the title. For the Umbrians, after their elimination from the Champions League, an absolutely bankruptcy season ends here, having failed in the three most important objectives (also considering the Italian Cup) wanted by the club of president Gino Sirci and allowing the Lombards, eighth in the championship, to become the great seasonal revelation of Italian volleyball. Coach Andrea Anastasi kept Leon and Rychlicki out, initially deploying Giannelli as playmaker, Herrera as opposite, Flavio and Russo as central players, Semeniuk and Plotnytskyi as spikers and Colaci and Piccinelli to alternate in the libero role.

On the other hand, Milan responded with Porro in control, Patry opposite, Loser and Piano central, Ishikawa and Mergarejo spikers, with Pesaresi free. In the first set the balance lasted until 9-9, then it was Herrera (5 points in the fraction, with 2 blocks) who took the chair and on the other side only Ishikawa (6 points in the fraction) was not enough to keep Roberto Piazza’s sextet afloat, who also tried to reverse the trend through substitutions. Then it was a mistake by the Japanese spiker who gave the final point (25-18) to Perugia. In the second set Perugia found itself ahead at 9-6, only to suffer a break until 9-11 by Allianz Milano, who then extended up to 10-14. Not even the entry of Leon and Rychlicki gave the turning point in favor of Sir, so much so that Milan, again thanks to Ishikawa (6 points in the fraction), mercilessly extended, going on to win (21-25) with a serving error of Semeniuk, after the set-ball was given away by Milad’s winning attack. In the third set Piazza’s team was ahead on 7-10, then on 10-14 and on 12-16 and kept the advantage until 19-22. Then Perugia with a break on Giannelli’s series of jokes took the lead for the first time in the set at 23-22. But in the final, after canceling three set balls in Perugia, Allianz had a better grip on a nervous level and went on to win (27-29) with a mistake in attack by Herrera (best scorer of the match with 20 points ), after another mistake, this time by Semeniuk in serve, had given Milan the second set ball. In the fourth set it was again Milan that took the lead on 5-8 and then on 8-11, but in this case there was the reaction of Perugia which took the lead on 16-15. But Anastasi’s sextet lacked continuity and Allianz again took the lead 16-18. Then Perugia recovered to 20-20, but Milan had the strength to come back up to 22-24 (attack by Mergarejo) and close the match (23-25) with the point knocked down by Ishikawa (Milan’s best scorer with 18 points), freezing the audience of the packed PalaBarton. Milan will return to the field on Thursday 13 to face Civitanova away at 20.30 in game-1 of the semi-final series. See also Ferrari's 'tricycle': the most unusual video of the F-1 Dutch GP

MODENA-PIACENZA 2-3 (25-19. 25-17, 20-25, 21-25, 12-15) — Game 5 between Modena and Piacenza, which was worth access to the semifinal, ends below the finish line. He won the Gas Sales with a powerful comeback and now he will have to challenge Trento in the semifinal. Leal and c. down two sets to zero, they managed to turn the situation around by bringing the match to the fifth, during which Piacenza seemed more lucid and determined. Modena, which had deluded itself after the first two sets, remained in the slipstream tooth and nail stopping at 12. 15 to 12 the last partial that sends the yellow-blues to the group for fifth place, and sends Piacenza to fight for the scudetto Tonight was the seventh match of the season between the two clubs, 4 victories in Modena, 2 in Piacenza which allowed Gas Sales to extend the series of quarterfinals to game five. Palapanini sold out with the public on special occasions, with almost 400 Piacenza fans Modena got off to a better start, taking it up 4-2 with 3 mistakes by Simon. Piacenza’s first timeout on Sangunetti’s ace which is worth +3 for the Gialloblù (8-5). See also 7 River players who would go on loan in 2022

Problems in reception for Botti’s team put under pressure from the home runs. Maximum advantage Valsa on 13-7 with many inattentions of the guests. First wall suffered by Modena with Caneschi on Lagudmzija (14-10). Ball replayed and precious that of Ngapeth who keeps Piacenza at a distance. Sanguinetti’s wall on Lucarelli gives new certainties to Giani’s very concentrated team. On 21 a15 and after a ball thrown into the net by Leal, Botti asks to speak to his team about him who have not yet entered the game. Giani also wants to see clearly who on 23-19 calls his first timeout. Modena takes advantage of the first set ball with Rinaldi and closes on 25-19 We start in the second set with a constant balance up to 10 all. Ngapeth (100% in attack in the initial partial) remains on the levels of the first set and gives an acceleration that brings Modena up 14-11. Score points that of the French also in batting (16-13). Stankovic’s first half and Valsa goes up 4 (17-13). Modena extends (Bruno’s wall) 20-14 and Palapanini continues to push a decidedly rediscovered team compared to seven days ago. Second personal ace for Rinaldi (21-14). And it closes with the ace from Ngapeth (21-17) with his seventh point in this partial. He has his back against the wall. Piacenza tries to react. Simon’s attack hitherto in shadow. He gives the first double advantage to Piacenza (4-2), but Modena is there and finds parity. Caneschi’s block on Stankovic puts Gas Sales ahead, immediately canceled by Rinaldi (9-9). Attack out of Ngapeth and Piacenza goes to +2. Which becomes +3 on Lucarelli’s ace. Modena in difficulty and block by Simon who gives the impression of being able to reopen the game (16-12). The Gialloblù try to get closer (19-17). Piacenza flies safely towards the end of the set, with Modena in decline especially in serve after the effort made in the first two sets. In the fourth set the growth of Piacenza continues, moving to 8 – 4. Modena shortens to – 2 with a dirty ball from Rinaldi, but is unable to mend the tear. Brizard’s winning serve seems to anticipate a tie_break ending, with Gas Sales +5 (16-11), with Modena unable to impose its own volleyball (18-12). The set seems to be marked also because Piacenza, with reception and defense arranged, can count on an attack worthy of its champions. Modena tries to drop from 23-17 to 23-20, but it’s a useless effort. In the fifth place Piacenza goes ahead 5 to 1, Modena reacts up to minus 1 (7-8) with Sala’s block. Romanò’s ace brings Gas Sales back to +3. The dance match is conquered by Lucarelli who then closes the match See also Russia 2018, the World Cup with the most penalties in history, 29

April 10, 2023 (change April 10, 2023 | 22:32)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Impresa #Milano #eliminate #Perugia #fly #semifinals #Piacenza #ahead