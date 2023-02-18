Gold medal for Italy in the women’s relay at the Biathlon World Championships in Oberhof, Germany. The Italians Samuela Comola, Dorothea Wierer, Hannah Auchentaller, Lisa Vittozzi preceded Germany and Sweden to the finish line. It’s a medal that makes history because Italy had never won gold with the women’s relay. Italy closes with a time of 1h 14’39’7, with only two top-ups used, and with an advantage of 24’7 over Germany, forced to use 6 top-ups, and 55’7 over Sweden, with 2 penalties and 11 reloads.

the race

Great launch by Samuela Comola who has found complete maturity in this World Cup, and once again she did not miss her shot by handing over the baton in fourth position 5’7 from the Swede Persson, also preceded by the Czech Republic and Norway. Dorothea Wierer puts all her class on the track as usual and with just one recharge at the fourth polygon she takes the lead with a 21’4 lead over France and 42’8 over Germany. Hannah Auchentaller, in the third fraction, holds the position against Germany, France and the Czech Republic. At the sixth shooting range the blue uses one recharge, Schneider two while Elvira Oeberg recovers and restarts in third place. Lisa Vittozzi starts with a 5’6 advantage over Denise Herrmann and 38’2 over Hannah Oeberg. A duel is looming between the blue and the German. Very fast and precise Lisa at the first range, the German a little slower, but the duel continues. Sweden is more detached. And a monumental Lisa Vittozzi closes the game in the last standing shooting session, when she is relentless, cold and determined to bring the relay title to Italy. Herrmann collapses who loses concentration and has to use a reload, wasting about thirty seconds which will be fatal to the Germans.