Madonna che Ciccone… It’s not every day you see an Italian win a World Tour race (the last one was Alberto Bettiol in January in Australia in the Down Under), but what happened yesterday in Spain in the Vuelta di Catalunya is a red circle event, the kind that warm the hearts of the fans. You can touch the sky with a finger, especially if the finish line is above 2000 meters. Everyone was waiting for the usual duel, the challenge between the giants: Remco Evenepoel and Primoz Roglic. And instead between the two litigants it was our Ciccone who enjoyed.