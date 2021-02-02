For now, she doesn’t really believe it. “It is certain, the lessor will not want my file”, worries Nadège Habti El Idrissi. After four years of hardship, she still imagines the worst, fearing that the rehousing proposal received at the end of January will not be successful. Under an expulsion order since going to court in December, she fears finding herself, at the end of the winter break, without a home, with her two children. “The idea that we end up on the street and that my children are placed in care, it’s just not possible”, she slips, her voice trembling. Finding herself in this situation at 41, she who holds a post of advisor at Pôle Emploi, seems incredible to her. “How did I manage to get there, with all the steps I have taken”, she wonders, her big blue eyes filled with tears.

Impossible to get out

Nadège’s galley began after her divorce in 2017. Until then, she had lived in a comfortable situation. In 2006, thanks to Action Logement (AL), the former 1% housing, she moved with her husband to the 70 m 2 with shabby walls where she still lives today, located in 13 e district of Paris. With two salaries, the couple have real financial stability and the means to spoil their daughter, who is born a few years later. But separation destroys this balance. With 1,800 euros of salary per month, she can no longer pay the 1,300 euros of monthly rent, the inherent charges and feed her children. By putting end to end all income and expenses, the over-indebtedness commission to which Nadège recently appealed is final: 2,360 euros in revenue against 2,510 euros in charges. Impossible to get out of it.

“At the time of the divorce, I was very optimistic. I told myself that I had accommodation. I had a little savings and I thought it would allow me to hold out while someone offered me something. “ But nothing is going as planned. Divorce absorbs almost all of his savings. His request for social housing remains unanswered. Little by little, she sinks into this untenable situation. Nadège, who in the meantime has had a second child, whose father has left, combines his job and small jobs. “I did make-up services in events, for corporate Christmas trees, theater companies. “ She also makes jewelry that she sells online or in neighborhood shops. “It was exhausting. My son was still a baby, and the more I worked, the less I saw children. But I reassured myself, telling myself that it was not going to last and that I was doing this for them ”, she recounts.

In her misfortune, she can however rely on a beautiful neighborhood solidarity. Neighbors look after her children when she has to work, the pharmacist gives her boxes of infant milk at the end of the month, the parents’ association contributes to paying her a month’s rent … “Fortunately I was not isolated. This network has prevented me from falling into great precariousness ”, recognizes the forty-something . It is for this reason that Nadège also asks to be relocated in the 13 e borough. Not to mention that her daughter lives five days out of eight with her father, and that moving away would call into question this agreement. But this requirement complicates his situation. Its lessor, LogiRep, is not unwillingly, but, with departures reduced to almost zero due to the Covid, it is difficult for him to find a relocation offer, despite a favorable record.

Expulsion requested

But it is the Covid epidemic that will give it the fatal blow. The movement of yellow vests had already reduced the activities of Nadège. From 2019, she can no longer work enough to pay all of her rent. Debts are piling up. With the confinement, makeup and jewelry ended. Then she falls ill. Her children also catch the virus. Instead of benefiting from partial unemployment, the mother accumulates four months of sick leave. She loses part of her salary, spends more to feed her children, and gets into more debt every day. When she went before the judge last December, she had already accumulated more than 8,000 euros in unpaid bills. The judgment is without leniency: the lease is terminated and the eviction requested. But, in the meantime, the debt continues to swell.

However, Nadège is not the type to let it go. This granddaughter of a CGT energy official, herself a union member , knock on all doors. She harasses the town hall of 13 e, contacts the PCF deputy for housing at the Paris town hall, Ian Brossat. She multiplies the requests to Action Logement, goes around the neighborhood to be informed of the apartments that become available. But nothing succeeds and, with the Covid, the attributions are slowing down.

Today, Nadège is waiting in anguish to know if the HLM offer she received last Thursday, and whose rent is 750 euros, will be awarded to her. Even if this is the case, the accommodation will not be available until June, which does not preclude the prospect of eviction. The only certainty is that the Banque de France accepted its over-indebtedness file and canceled its debt. Her dog Ural at her feet, she remains combative. In order not to generate new debt by the time of her relocation, she launched a solidarity pot (1) with her jewelry. She also wants to put her experience at the service of others: “If I get out of it all, she says, there are two subjects on which i would like to campaign: the plight of single mothers and housing. “

Camille Bauer

(1) https://www.lepetitmondeastral.com/