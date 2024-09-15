In an ideal world, an artist’s political position should not interfere with how his work is read, heard or viewed. In this lack of sectarianism, politicians should be exemplary in conveying to their voters a tolerant attitude, especially towards those who are not on their side. In recent days, Pedro Almodóvar won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival for The room next doorhis first film in English. How curious to see how the director’s soul has moved from his first mischievous universe, indebted to the Spanish humor of the absurd, to who he is today, a creator in search of deeper interpretations, willing to confront pressing issues of the present. Now it is often said that all cinema is political, an excessively thick statement, because if there was anything that connected that first Almodóvar cinema of shocking aesthetics and light arguments it was with the desperate desire to get away from the severe political interpretation of the seventies, embracing an aesthetic freedom that we had not yet achieved. Is that political? Maybe, but because of the desire to free himself from a rigid political discourse. The Almodóvar of that time opened borders to street speech, portrayed the street spirit, mixed the elevated with the popular and showed us a different sex. It is difficult to express today the impact it had, but the most incredible thing is how what we conceived as something local crossed borders and influenced the alternative cinema of countries more experienced than ours. Over the years, even through arguments that were becoming less traditional, Almodóvar’s cinema has been seen abroad as a faithful portrait of Spain. We can see this in the impressive premiere of Talk to her in New York or at the party organised in his honour by the MoMA: the admiration for his films is always linked to his country of origin. Spain resonates abroad through his eyes.

That is why it is strange, although it has been commented on discreetly, that the director has not received any congratulations from the Popular Party, either state or Madrid. The matter goes back a long way: there was no institutional presence at the inauguration of the exhibition on his relationship with Madrid that is currently in the Cuartel del Conde DuqueIt is clear that Pedro Almodóvar does not need to be congratulated by parties or institutions to continue making films, to be internationally recognised and to feel loved in Spain, although I fear that this snubbing ends up hurting him. The point is that we, all of us who are dedicated to any of the arts and trades that make up culture, are affected by the mere idea that the great Spanish right-wing party cannot get rid of its resentment towards those who do not support it. This resentful attitude fuels the lies so often repeated about people in the culture, in the film industry in particular, and encourages hateful and hateful comments from those who despise a film just because the person who directed or starred in it took sides against the Iraq war then, now in defence of immigration, of a dignified death, of the feminist cause, of the right to housing or warning against hate speech; causes related to human rights rather than to a specific policy, which a conservative party could take on. That was the tone of the words of the acceptance speech in the Italian city: let us not allow anger to debase us.

Those who make polarization a political resource polarize us, they seek applause for those who are in favor and contempt for those who are against them, and we agree to wallow in that mud, even allowing two Spains to be created out of any irrelevant issue, such as the competition between two television entertainment programs. We end up convinced that this choice contains our most unrenounceable principles. It is impoverishing, dangerous.