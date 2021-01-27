Trucks queue up at the border control area at the port of Dover in the UK. DPA via Europa Press / Europa Press

When a country becomes poorer in relation to the others, for example because of a crisis that affects it more severely than the rest – this is known as asymmetric shock-, you can try to reposition yourself to the bravas. And rebalance their damaged exchange relations by protecting themselves by impoverishing others (beggar-thy-neighbor).

This is what happened, until the suicidal paroxysm, in the Great Depression of the 1930s. How? Making imports more expensive (raising tariffs on entry and / or lowering taxes on exports); or its monetary cost, through competitive devaluations of the national currency: by depreciating the exchange rate you favor your sales and discourage your purchases.

That is the temptation that haunts the UK. The almost complete first month of full Brexit – in a harsh version, though not chaotic, thanks to the future trade agreement – validates the forecast: it does not cause a catastrophe, no collapse of the British economy. But there are multiple problems and obstacles to growth that add to (and are confused with) those generated by the pandemic recession.

The London Chronicles are unanimous. The lines of trucks at the borders are multiplying. Customs procedures are complicated with endless paperwork. Perishable products are dying awaiting red tape. Some of the alleged big beneficiaries, like the fishermen, get upset.

Everything outlines that the administrative costs of the British withdrawal from the EU will approach, only for the islanders, 8,000 million euros per year, two thirds of their old net contribution to the EU budget. With the difference that this invoice is a sunk cost; and his contribution was an investment in the political management of the future orientation of the Union.

And it is that the kingdom has not separated only from the common market, an area without internal tariffs. And from the customs union, an area with a common foreign tariff against third countries. But also of the internal market that abolished since the Single Act of 1986 the internal non-tariff barriers (standards, administrative controls), creating the Europe without borders.

So the bill begins to hurt his pagans, unsuspecting or not. Some observers, such as teacher Robert Tornabell, fear a twist, a “hard Brexit” that “may consist of letting the pound depreciate against the euro” (Expansion, January 22).

Others reiterate the fear of future aggressive or unfair tax competition, the threatening shadow of a “Singapore on the Thames”, which certain experts from the London School question because “reducing regulation in an area when you depend so much on trade with the EU is difficult ”(The implications of Brexit for the UK economy, LSE, 2/4/2020). In any case, the story did not end. Attentive