His team managed to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Champions League in the penalty shootout, but they could not see it live. The former French international player Jéremy Ménez (37 years old) was invited by one of the sponsors of Paris Saint Germain (PSG) to attend the second leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League played by the Galo Club against Liverpool on Tuesday in England.

The former Parisian of Rome, PSG or Milan, accompanied by several French celebrities (a comedian director, a youtuber …), occupied his seat in the Anfield stands. From there, an area where there were more PSG fans, all of them encouraged the boys led by Luis Enrique.

When Dembélé scored the only goal of the match (minute 12), they exploded and expressed their euphoria. A security member warned Ménez’s group about the samples of joy, but the matter was there. However, shortly after the break, when an hour had just passed the same agent considered excessive the euphoria exhibited by the followers of the PSG and asked them to leave the mythical English stadium.

After a few minutes of uncertainty, Ménez and the others left the field. «Boys, something very crazy has just passed. They are throwing us from the stadium, along with Jérémy Ménez. And all, for being French. They are throwing all the French of the stadium without any reason, without any reason. I had never seen anything like that, ”published comedian Morgan vs in a story of his Instagram account.









When leaving Anfield, the comedian expressed his misunderstanding and added: «There were French behind us who had paid 1,000 euros for an entrance. They left crying at 70 minutes ». Beside him, Ménez confessed: «It is the first time something like that happens to me. We were very excited to come to Liverpool, to live the sound of Anfield … ».

Samir Nasri, commentator on Channel Plus France, said that both Ménez and the rest of compatriots were expelled “for being French.” The former Arsenal player and Sevilla (among other clubs) said the following: «A reflection for those who were expelled from the stadium: Jeremy Ménez was in the game and asked him if he was French. After his response he was ordered to leave the stadium … nothing less than in the 70th minute!

The delegation of Ménez and other guests returned to their minibus accommodation, following the game on their mobile phones during the journey. Just arrived to see the PSG qualifying on penalties on a television of the hotel lobby. And they celebrated it eating some pizzas in the rooms.