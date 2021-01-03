Highlights: Approval of emergency use of covishield and covaxine in the country

DCGI breaks the rumors on the Corona vaccine

DCGI spoke on SP MLC’s impotence fears – complete nonsense

The country has received the biggest good news in the ongoing fight against the corona virus epidemic. The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved the emergency use of two vaccines Kovishield and Kovaxin together in India. PM Modi has also congratulated the country by tweeting about it. In addition, DCGI has also put a stop to rumors related to the Corona vaccine.

Vaccine claims to be 110 percent safe

DCGI Director VG Somani said- ‘If there was a little doubt about security, we would not approve of any such thing. These vaccines are 110 percent safe. Some side effects such as mild fever, pain, and allergies are common to every vaccine. The claim that people can become impotent with the vaccine is totally nonsense. ‘

SP MLC had expressed the possibility of impotence

MLC Ashutosh Sinha of Samajwadi Party had said- ‘If he (Akhilesh Yadav) is not getting it, we think there will be some such things in this vaccine that there will be more damage. We think that later people would say that in order to reduce the population, vaccines were put to kill. Make you impotent, anything can happen.

Akhilesh Yadav said – BJP does not trust the vaccine

SP Chief and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav said, ‘I am not getting vaccinated at the moment. How can I trust the BJP vaccine, when our government is formed, everyone will get vaccinated for free. We cannot get a BJP vaccine. However, later Akhilesh Yadav also clarified about this.

Such side effects can occur

Fever and tremor are the most common side effects of vaccine. Apart from this, people have headache complaints from many vaccines. Statistics show that half of people receiving vaccine have mild headaches. Vaccine may have little effect on your digestive system. Complaints such as dizziness, abdominal cramps, vomiting, fatigue also occur after vaccination. Although DCGI says that such side effects are common when the vaccine is applied, there is no need to panic. Both vaccines are 110 percent safe.