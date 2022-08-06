David Huerta hits the stone once, another, another and another: fierce, mechanical, defeated. As if in his hands he didn’t have an empty water bottle but a pickaxe and he had just found a ban. Maybe it’s an old habit, an involuntary reflex, the only way to release tension known to someone who spent 15 years scraping coal from the bowels of the earth. Or maybe it’s just his way of dealing with the nervousness of knowing that his brother-in-law, Sergio Cruz, is still in there, at the epicenter of the collapse since half past one on Wednesday afternoon: buried inside well three. Along with him, nine other colleagues who collapsed the tunnel in the Las Conchas mine, in the town of Sabinas, in the State of Coahuila: in mining territory.

“Here there is negligence of the boss,” he denies this Friday sitting in the shade of a tree in the surroundings of the mine, which is now a makeshift camp with tents, machinery, soldiers and rescue teams working against the current to save lives. the 10 workers trapped. And it is repeated that there is no right, that they should be allowed to participate in the rescue work: the miners of the community, who know better than anyone the subsoil of this dry, poor, dusty land, punished by the omnipresent desert sun, where nothing grows, where the only possible employment is in the depths of the wells or in the precarious maquilas.

—One only comes to support morally, what can you do? You get desperate, they have your hands tied. I want to go in to help and they won’t let me. Maybe the specialists know a lot, but they don’t know the terrain. They brought a gang from Torreón. How long it takes? It’s wasted time, here a minute is pure gold.

David Huerta awaits information regarding his brother-in-law, Sergio Cruz, one of the trapped miners. EMILIO MIRROR

The proximity of the Sabinas River was a time bomb about to explode. The main mouth of the mine was closed years ago because it was flooded. But three new entrances were dug a few meters away, and it returned to work at the beginning of the year, under the control of the company Minera Río Sabinas SA de CV —sold in November 2012 to Compañía Minera El Pinabete—. When this Wednesday the workers were digging in search of coal, they found themselves with water again, which with the accumulated pressure of so much time caused everything to collapse. Those in the two farthest tunnels were able to save themselves. Five were hospitalized, two of them have already been discharged. The 10 who were in well three, the closest to the abandoned exploitation, did not have time to escape. “You know that it thunders and forget it, the water is waiting for a hole to come out and it comes out”.

Cruz (41 years old), Huerta’s brother-in-law, had only been working on well three for four months, but a lifetime in mining. He had had other accidents before. A loose stone sliced ​​off a piece of his ear long ago. But nothing equaled this collapse. Added to the uncertainty is the desperation of feeling cheated by the authorities. Huerta protests because they haven’t heard from his relatives for hours: “They don’t tell us anything, they’re just lies. When things go well, they themselves go out and show their faces. They have all day that they don’t go out, it gives a bad feeling “.

Huerta left the mine eight years ago, “thank God,” he concedes. He now works making train cars. “This is not the first accident I’ve seen, my relatives have left, recently a stone fell on a cousin that broke everything inside,” he narrates. He gazes wearily at the ground, his face partially covered by a cap that helps hide his emotion. He has hardly slept since Wednesday. His sister, Marta María, called him crying to tell him about the tragedy. Since then, a nap, a trip home to take a shower, but above all, the hours have been spent waiting in the mine for news that hasn’t arrived. “There are chances of finding them alive, there are cases of miners who stay trapped for eight or nine days and come out, but they are very rare,” he resigns himself.

“Is a job in the mine worth the risk?”

— It is very difficult. No one here finished high school. The need makes you. There are no good jobs, just pure maquiladora, but there is a crisis and it pays well in the wells, 3,000 or 4,000 pesos a week (about 150, 200 dollars). You go in at seven in the morning and at one you’re home. That is why we take the risk.

Sergio Martinez receives his wife’s blessing during the rescue operation for his brother, who is trapped underground. EMILIO MIRROR

The ground around the mine is blackened with coal, as evidence of the crime. Heaps of black mineral stones rest everywhere between the iron castles that mark the location of the three wells. The noise of the industrial machines that dig up the earth and drain the water from its interior prevails over everything: 18 specialized pumps that have arrived from all over the country. Before the rescue teams can enter the tunnels, they have to pump out all the water. On Thursday the liquid was still more than 30 meters. Since then the figures have been dancing: nobody knows very well how much it has dropped, or how much longer they will have to wait.

Inside the mine, the authorities only allow one family member for each trapped miner. The rest, like Huerta, wander around the security perimeter guarded by the Army. They take refuge from the suffocating sun in white tents and look at the ground without wanting to speak, chewing on impotence in silence. Some relatives have been allowed to help in the rescue as volunteers, and work alongside the soldiers, with no safety measures other than a helmet and reflective vest.

The collapse was a tragedy foretold. Or rather, repeated. In the region, 99% of the coal purchased by the Mexican Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) is extracted, one of the pillars of López Obrador’s electrical reform. Some 3,000 families in the area depend directly on the exploitation of the mineral, and another 11,000 on indirect jobs. And miner deaths come cheap in a territory that only makes headlines when a shaft collapses, only to be forgotten soon after. Seven workers died in June last year. In 2006, 65 workers died in a gas explosion at Pasta de Conchos, in what is to date the biggest mining tragedy in Mexican history. The relatives of the victims denounce that they have not yet obtained justice.

A view of pit three where the rescue operation for 10 trapped miners is taking place. emilio espejel

Sergio Martínez (36 years old) has his brother Jorge Luis (36 years old) inside the well, who had been working for four months in another well of the same exploitation and only a week ago he had moved to the collapse tunnel, in exchange for the promise of a higher salary. Waiting for him outside, he has his wife and two minor children. Martínez was outside of Sabinas when the collapse happened, but he dropped everything and came running. He hasn’t slept or gone home since 8:00 on Thursday morning. “How are we going to rest? I want my brother back, no matter what. We feel sad, nostalgic, helpless. He talks to himself of the hope that they could be in an air bubble, injured, beaten, but alive, ”says he covered in dust, with his helmet on and a flashlight in hand. He hugs his wife and goes back to work.

When he leaves, workers from the Sabinas town hall put up a fence with wood and cover it with a tarpaulin, so that what happens in the mine cannot be seen. “Imagine, desperation and anguish that they don’t tell us anything and now they are going to cover us up here,” Beatriz Amaya vents, who in another of the tents watches over the absence of her nephew, Hugo Tijerina Amaya. Hugo’s brother, Raimundo, is one of the miners who was able to escape. He got water in his lungs and was hospitalized. He has already been discharged, “but he doesn’t want to talk to anyone,” says Amaya.

The breeze blows at six in the evening, kicking up swirls of dust that dance around groups of desperate relatives; of the neighbors of the community who come to bring water and food; of the soldiers trying to keep them out of the mine; of the rescuers who, drenched in sweat, continue their work without stopping for a moment. On the horizon is approaching the third night that 10 miners will spend under the collapse of shaft three.

subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS Mexico and receive all the informative keys of the news of this country