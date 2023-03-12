Finally, “Emirates Today” monitored the spread of advertisements on the social media pages of imposters, who claim that they have the ability to bring and download money, and extract treasures from the earth through magic and “spiritual methods”, calling on those wishing to benefit from their abilities to pay “the cost of tools.” » that they use to download money.

And the Chief Mufti, Director of the Ifta Department at the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, Dr. Ahmed Al-Haddad, confirmed that “charlatanism is not hidden from the wise,” calling for informing the concerned authorities about the owners of this type of advertisement to take legal action against them.

And the State Public Prosecution stated that the law punishes with imprisonment and a fine, which is not less than 50 thousand dirhams, anyone who commits an act of witchcraft or sorcery, whether it is truth or deception, with or without payment, noting that the court orders the deportation of the foreign convict. On behalf of the state, and in all cases it orders the confiscation of the seized materials and tools.

In detail, advertisements have recently spread on social media from people claiming to be able to bring and download money using what they described as “spiritual methods” or magic works, claiming that they have the ability to download money in dollars or local currency, according to the customer’s desire.

And in one of the advertisements it was stated that it is possible to “download money by means of red mercury, or by means of the jinn, or the money tree, in which the download takes place with sad service, semiotic talismans, or black magic.” And he added that he has the ability to “download money with magic, very quickly, and make you rich.”

Another claimed that “taking money away is like a dream, but it is a reality for the people of light sciences… When you reach a strong rank in science, you can do everything, not just bring in money.”

And the third called on the people who wish to download the money, to pay the cost of the spiritual perfumes and incense that he uses to download the money, adding that he has the ability to complete the download process within three days of starting work.

One of the advertisements also claimed that “for people who ask for payment after the result, one of the conditions for downloading is the payment of the cost of incense and spiritual perfumes,” and said that “the person who performs this task does not take payment unless you give it to him yourself.”

For his part, the Chief Mufti, Director of the Ifta Department at the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, Dr. Ahmed Al-Haddad, said, “Everyone with a grip of mind knows with certainty that these people lie and deceive them.”

He added that “the promoters of illusions related to supernatural abilities lure the weak-minded and gullible with their deceit. If they were able to extract some money, extract treasures, and other illusions that they claim, people would be keen on it for themselves, and they would become the richest of the rich and the richest of the wealthy, so how do they drive that to people so that they themselves get (Milliums) .. And they are able to extract millions »?

Al-Haddad added, “People should beware of falling into their trap, and seek livelihood for its reasons, not with such deceptive mirages.”

He urged the impostors to “repent to God and seek His forgiveness and remove the tie of polytheism from their necks, with what they claimed of using spiritualists.

He also called for informing the concerned authorities about them in order to take the necessary measures against them.

The head of the Department of Sociology at Al-Madinah University in Ajman, Dr. Maryam Qaddouri, said, “Advertisements of charlatans have spread abnormally in the recent period, to the extent that some of them began to appear in the media, claiming to be a scientist, and holding a doctorate in energy and occultism, which pushes a large number of people To believe them, but from a scientific point of view, this matter is wrong, and we in ancient universities have never heard of this thing, which has spread widely on social media.

Kadouri added: “We believe scientifically in the principle of causal inevitability, as every cause has a consequence. So we see that every social problem has a cause. And the need for money is the reason for resorting to these people.”

And she called for “acquiring new skills for self-development and improving the living situation, instead of falling behind myths.”

And she emphasized that «the idea of ​​downloading money depends on the ability of impostors to persuade, through extensive communication skills, which makes people affected by need on the one hand, and the ability of these people to influence them on the other hand».

For its part, the State Public Prosecution, through a film it posted on its accounts on social media, clarified the penalty for committing acts of witchcraft and sorcery. According to the Federal Penal Code, anyone who commits an act of witchcraft or sorcery, whether true or deceptive, with or without payment, shall be punished with imprisonment and a fine of no less than 50,000 dirhams. Saying or doing that is contrary to the Islamic Sharia is considered an act of witchcraft if it is intended to influence the body, heart, mind or will of others, directly or indirectly, real or imagined. It is also considered an act of sorcery to camouflage people’s eyes or control their senses or their interests by any means, to make them see something contrary to the truth, with the intention of exploiting them or influencing their beliefs or minds, and claiming knowledge of the unseen or knowing secrets or telling what is in the conscience by any means whatsoever with the intent. exploitation of people.

She stated that the court orders the deportation of the foreign convict from the country, and in all cases it orders the confiscation of the seized items.

Lawyer Muhammad al-Najjar said that the federal law did not previously punish witchcraft and sorcery crimes with special provisions, as independent crimes, but rather the provisions of the crime of fraud were applied to witchcraft and sorcery if its elements were available. However, the legislator sensed the danger of this phenomenon to society, and the inadequacy of texts to combat it. He devoted two separate articles to crimes of witchcraft and sorcery in amending the Federal Penal Code.

Al-Najjar added that the legislator not only criminalized the actions of the magician or sorcerer, but rather expanded the framework of criminal responsibility to include other acts related to the crime of witchcraft and sorcery, namely: seeking the help of a sorcerer, dealing with objects designated for magic or sorcery, and promoting acts of magic or sorcery, all in order to eliminate This dangerous phenomenon.

He explained that the Federal Penal Code determines the punishment for those who commit acts of witchcraft or sorcery, stressing that imprisonment and a fine are obligatory in this crime due to its danger to society.

Al-Najjar pointed out that “the Federal Penal Code does not only punish witches and sorcerers, but rather extends to those who seek their help, as it stipulates that whoever uses the help of a magician with the intention of affecting the body, heart, mind or will of others, and everyone who Bringing, importing, bringing into the country, possessing, possessing, or disposing of any kind of books, talismans, materials, or tools dedicated to magic or sorcery.

He stated that “resorting to the help of a magician or warlock to bring money is a drift behind a baseless myth, otherwise the magicians and warlocks would be the richest of the rich. It is also considered one of the circumstances in which the court should impose the maximum penalty on both parties, the charlatan and the one who sought help from him, because thinking about bringing money in this fictitious way has criminal intent, which is the moral pillar of the crime, if we compare that with a patient, for example, whose disease is severe, And he did not find anything to help him recover from the doctors, so he resorted to such imaginary behaviors in the hope of recovery under the pressure of the disease, and here we do not exempt the patient from punishment either, but he is subject to the discretion of the court, taking into account his sick conditions.

