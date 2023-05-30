Motherhood has many edges that are filled in as the years go by and mothers experiment. No maternity is the same, and even in the same woman there are different forms of maternity with each child because each of them is unique. Euphoria, sadness, infinite love, believing that you can handle everything, emotional lability, feelings of guilt, indecision about attitudes and the education of children and, of course, impostor syndrome. How does the latter affect mothers who suffer from it?

To begin with, it would be necessary to define what impostor syndrome is. Its origin dates back, as explained Rebeca Gómez, psychologist and teacher at the European Institute of Positive Psychologyto the year 1978, and was coined by Pauline Clance and Suzanne Imes, both American psychologists who published an article about it, called The impostor phenomenon in high achieving women: dynamics and therapeutic intervention The phenomenon of impostor syndrome in high-achieving women: dynamics and therapeutic intervention.

More information

Although it is not new, lately many celebrities and popular figures have been heard talking about it. The singer Nena Daconte repeated it several times in an interview on the program traveling with chester with Risto Mejide; and Dani Martín, composer and singer, detailed in the podcast of mental health of Ángel Martín, called the voices return, who also suffers from it. “Focusing on the term that gives its name to this impostor syndrome helps to understand and know what it is and what exactly it is about,” says the psychologist who is also a member of the Juvenile Court Technical Team of the Ministry of Justice. “Whoever suffers from it, feels and firmly believes that all the good things achieved and the successes achieved (at work, family and/or academic level) are due to external variables such as chance, destiny, luck or chance. And they will never be a consequence of their own worth, qualities, strengths, effort, work, attitude or professionalism”.

One of the key symptoms is that the person is not objectively aware of their achievements and qualities. In addition, “they are very afraid of failure, an excessive level of self-criticism and the search for perfection and guilt appears; when something good and positive comes to them they think they don’t deserve it and, therefore, they don’t enjoy it either”.

Knowing exactly why you suffer from it is difficult to answer, since various variables come into play here, such as education or life experiences: “What we can point out are several factors that are directly related to its presence and that could cause this syndrome. How are having low self-esteem, self-concept and self-confidence. Insecurities and incapacitating fears appear and the focus is usually placed on weaknesses and never focus and try to enhance strengths, ”says Gómez.

Rebeca Gómez, psychologist and trainer at the European Institute of Positive Psychology.

Parenting and impostor syndrome

The psychologist considers that in the adult population it is very common to suffer from it. And she wonders: “Who has not felt like this at some time?” Gómez affirms that, according to the data, seven out of 10 people suffer from it at some point in their lives, and that it is no coincidence that it is seen in students with excellent grades or people with great professional careers. “Another fact to take into account and that reflects a British report is that 86% of young people between 18 and 34 years old admitted having felt in the last year that they did not deserve their job.”

The expert explains that motherhood is a very important moment in a woman’s life: “I mean crucial, since, due to hormonal issues, the intensity of certain moments experienced, the changes it entails or the fatigue it implies , the mother can feel more vulnerable than usual and the feeling that she is not capable of doing well for herself can come to establish itself, causing said syndrome to flourish”. If this happens, she continues, special attention must be paid to it, especially if it directly and negatively affects and incapacitates her quality of life: “It is essential that mothers and fathers be well so that children grow well.”

How to solve it?

If the impostor syndrome arrives and establishes itself at the same time that motherhood does, Gómez maintains that it will have to be dealt with in the same way that it is done when it appears in another context or environment. And, as the psychologist explains, several recommendations should be taken into account that can be applied for the key moment of parenting:

It is important that the woman is more aware of the positive responses offered by the people around her. work self esteem so that you understand its worth. Internalize praise and try not to minimize it. Give him his space and try to understand objectively why others tell him just what is hard to believe. Work the internal dialogue. It helps a lot to think about how you would talk or what you would say to your best friend. Would you talk to him the same way you talk to yourself? Try not to control everything. Prioritize and delegate, assume that there are certain things that do not depend on oneself. It is impossible to reach everything. Build a trusted identity by evaluating personal strengths, strong points, and detecting the real situations where they appear and are implemented. Assuming that perfection does not exist and that mistakes are part of life, it is something natural that is part of the process and of the human experience and also of motherhood. Making mistakes is a point in favor of learning, enough of so much self-demand. As a last point, something that also helps is to do a time travel job and remember when your mother was little… What did you like and demand of your parents the most? She surely not a perfect supermom, but she needed love, affection, understanding and her presence. She so she can remember that everything else is secondary.

