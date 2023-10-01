The news was first reported by the British media. From there it hit the headlines in the rest of the world and became a kind of wake-up call for all kinds of analysis: the toy company Lego stops manufacturing pieces to play with recycled plastic. Is this then an indicator that abandoning plastic is not possible and that a world free of this material is a green utopia that is difficult to achieve?

The answer to both questions is more complex than a simple yes or no. It is full of nuances, ranging from which plastics are what environmentalists see as the most problematic right now – and they are not those in toys – to the very nature of the material, which is not giving up – despite what it might seem — to be green.

From the outset, Lego has not abandoned the race for sustainability, as being left alone with the headline could be thought-provoking. The toy company has hit the pause button due to a carbon footprint issue and has done so with only one of the ways it was exploring to reduce its dependence on plastic made from fossil resources. “After more than two years of testing, we have decided not to continue with the manufacture of recycled PET bricks, since we have verified that this material does not reduce carbon emissions,” they explain in a statement from the company. “We remain fully committed to manufacturing Lego bricks with sustainable materials by 2032,” they insist.

The death of plastic is one of those ideas that has been circulating for some time now. Plastic has a high impact on nature, since it takes a long time to degrade and since it fouls key resources, such as the oceans. Microplastics are of particular concern in this area; those who have starred in the latest ban by the European Union, viral this week because it marks the end of the commercialization of glitter.

“We are not against plastic ‘per se’,” says Julio Barea, head of Greenpeace’s Consumer and Biodiversity campaigns, on the other end of the phone. The problem, he insists, is clearly in the so-called single-use plastics, those that are so popular and have a minimum useful life. They quickly become trash. “It is the real problem,” he warns, recalling the high weight they have in European plastic consumption accounts.

“Our challenge is to eliminate single-use plastics, but without losing sight of the rest of the plastics,” he explains. The difference is in the life of these products and the uses to which they are put. “Your game or your doll can last you many years,” he notes. The plastic that wraps avocados in the supermarket does not.

Toy companies have been talking for years about reducing the use of this material in their packaging – and doing things in this sense – but also trying to find ‘better’ sources of plastic. They are not alone in the effort.

If you ask the plastics industry if it can create plastic in an alternative and more sustainable way, its answer is quite clear. “The manufacture of plastic from alternative raw materials with a lower impact on the environment is a reality,” says Alicia Martín, general director of Plastics Europe in the Iberian region. She exemplifies this with the reduction of the use of fossil resources by industry. “In 2021, more than 12% of the production of plastic materials in Europe was from non-fossil sources,” she indicates. Betting on alternative raw materials, recycled plastics or eco-design of products to make them more reusable or repairable are some of the ways in which the industry tries to change what they do. From Plastics Europe they insist that they “fully” support the European green objectives and those of the Paris Agreement and that their sustainable transition began a long time ago.

In fact, the same case of Lego itself connects with what the plastics industry says. “Recycled PET is one of hundreds of sustainable materials we have tested,” summarizes the corporate statement. They are testing “a series of alternative sustainable materials” which include, he explains, other recycled plastics and others created from different raw materials. For example, they continue to use bio-PE, biologically based and with which they already believe they can create leaves, trees and accessories and which are already found, they say, in “half of our sets.”

“Circular plastics made from alternative raw materials to fossils are already here, they are a reality,” insist Plastics Europe. Its proportion within plastics is increasing, although, as the organization reminds us, “there is still an important road ahead” and a lot of innovation to be done.

Returning specifically to the toy industry, is it possible to make toys without plastic? Julio Barea’s daughters only have wooden toys and sustainable materials, but he recognizes that his is not the usual thing.

Martín highlights that toys have a very long useful life. “On many occasions, children play with the Legos of older siblings or even their parents,” he says. “The fact that the useful life of these Legos is so long is, without a doubt, one of the most important elements when it comes to estimating their sustainability, much more than the type of material with which they are made,” he points out.

But what happens when the doll, the construction set, the beach bucket or the fire truck are no longer successful at playtime? The plastic in toys is, in general, “of great value,” says Barea, but, despite this, it cannot be placed in the yellow container. The key is, points out the Greenpeace expert, in what toys are not. “They haven’t paid for packaging,” he says. And the yellow container, no matter how much we call it the ‘plastic’ one, is the one for packaging.

«Plastics are intrinsically recyclable materials, so recycling a plastic toy is not complex» Alicia Martin General Director of Plastics Europe

“If you want to throw away your doll or your toy truck, you put it in the mixing container or take it to the recycling point,” says Barea. The common thing is to leave it in the container for everything, but by doing so it will end up following the same fate as less valuable garbage. It will go to the landfill or incineration plant. The ideal would be to take it to the clean point, although doing so, the expert points out, is not the most common. There would begin a path towards recycling.

From Plastics Europe they respond that “plastics are intrinsically recyclable materials, so recycling a plastic toy is not complex.” But they also add that to get it you have to throw it in the right place: “in this case, a clean spot.”

Would it be possible to change the destiny of toys—that which their lack of popularity at the clean point generates—and make some others be born? Barea reflects on what it would mean to include a deposit, one that is returned to you when that product is delivered to be recycled. It may sound strange, but it is not so strange. With each appliance we buy, he points out, we are already paying something similar for its recycling, one that is not returned to us when we leave it at the recycling point. And paying upon return has already been done – and is still done in some countries or is maintained with small beverage companies or in the HORECA channel -: this is what happens with those bottles that must be returned to their bottlers.