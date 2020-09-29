The real number of deaths from coronavirus in Ukraine and in other countries of the world is higher than the official statistics say.

This was stated at a briefing by Michael Ryan, director of the WHO health emergencies program, writes swissinfo.ch.

“When you count something, you will never calculate it perfectly, but I can assure you that the current figures are probably below the real ones.”– he said in response to a request for comment on information on the number of deaths mistakenly associated with the coronavirus.

Earlier at a briefing, Michael Ryan made a resonant statement that the number of deaths due to infection with a coronavirus infection by the time the vaccine began to be widely used could reach 2 million.

“Until we do this, these numbers that you are talking about may not only turn out to be real, but, unfortunately, very likely,” – admitted the Director of the WHO Health Emergencies Program during a WHO briefing.

This figure could be even higher if countries do not take measures to contain the pandemic, he said.

In addition, earlier the regional director of the World Health Organization for Europe, Hans Kluge, said that the increase in the number of deaths from coronavirus in Europe could increase in October-November this year.

Note, according to the statistical website Worldometer, 1,005,057 people died from complications caused by COVID-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, almost 33.5 million cases of coronavirus infection have been diagnosed in the world.

Earlier, “FACTS” wrote that, despite the coronavirus pandemic, in our country has canceled the ban on entry to foreign citizens, introduced a month ago.

