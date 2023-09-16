According to the minister, the government wants to reach the end of December with a maximum wait of 45 days for assistance

The Minister of Social Security, Carlos Lupisaid to be “impossible” clear the INSS (National Social Security Institute) waiting list. In an interview with Estadãopublished on Friday (September 15, 2023), he reaffirmed that the government’s expectation is to reach the end of December with a maximum deadline of 45 days for assistance.

“Clearing the queue is impossible because, every month, you have to fulfill the month’s order and also resolve what was previously accumulated”, explained Lupi. “I hope that, by the end of December, we will be able to reach the maximum deadline of 45 days.”

In July, the government launched a bonus program for INSS employees who collaborate in reducing the waiting list and medical examinations at the agency. The incentive lasts for 9 months and can be extended for a further 3 months.

According to data from the institute, pending orders fell 5.7% from June to August. They went from 1.79 million to 1.69 million (until August 28). Considering only orders with a deadline of more than 45 days, the drop was 7.95%, from 1.1 million to 1.05 million in the same period.

For Lupi, the pace of reduction in the INSS queue is as expected. The minister said that the high waiting time is a “cursed inheritance” from the government of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PT). Reducing the queue is one of the president’s priorities Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

In March, the federal government announced that the interest ceiling for INSS beneficiaries would be lowered to 1.70% per month. Previously, the rate was 2.14%. Amid complaints from banks, however, the government reviewed the decision. In the same month, the interest ceiling was set at 1.97%, and reduced to 1.91% in August.

Lupi said in the interview that, with the fall of the Selic, it will be possible to reach the desired level by the end of 2024. “I think I’ll get there. I’m Brazilian, I never give up”, said the minister. “Continuing in this sequence of lowering interest rates [Selic]download there, download here [no consignado]”.

The minister acknowledged that the announcement of the rate reduction to 1.70% was hasty. “I think I may have failed in the way of doing it”. And he minimized: “Only those who work make mistakes”.