Impossible Mission 3 And back in developmentas announced by the software house Icon64. Now it seems like a real soap opera. 8-bit, of course. The processing of this game appears quite troubled, at least from a legal point of view, despite being a small project for Commodore 64.

As you may recall, the development of Impossible Mission 3 was halted due to copyright issues. Basically a third party had claimed intellectual property rights, making it unsustainable to continue working on it (we are talking about a game that will probably sell a few hundred copies).

The label BMG however, she documented that she owns the rights to Impossible Mission, making it possible to continue the project and, indeed, taking on all the burdens in case of legal problems.

The developers themselves have invited anyone who has something to say about the development of Impossible Mission 3 to contact BMG or code10 digital.