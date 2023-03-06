Directed by Armando Robles Godoy and released in 2003, “Impossible Love” is one of the most memorable erotic films in Peruvian cinema. It counted with the participation of the actress Monica Sanchezas well as other artists who acted, and still do, in the television series “Al fondo hay sitio”.

The cast of “Al fondo hay sitio” has been characterized by having several actors and actresses with extensive experience in the world of television and cinema. One of them is Monica Sanchez, the popular ‘Charito’. The actress has worked with renowned Peruvian directors, such as Armando Robles Godoy. she acted in “Impossible love”, erotic tape of the filmmaker that records sex scenes. In this film, other actors from “AFHS” also appear. Do you want to know who they are? We tell you.

“Impossible love” It was characterized for being the first film in Peru that was recorded in a digital system. It premiered exactly in August 2023 and has a duration of 106 minutes. In addition, Robles Godoy was not only in charge of directing the tape, but also writing the script.

What is the erotic movie “Impossible Love” about?

The film tells different stories in parallel. Each one of these shows the different bonds of loving each other, as well as the unattainable, impossible or simply truncated loves.

The viewer observes how a journalist who hates a character who appears on television finds it necessary to interview him. Their bond changes when they start seeing each other for sex, until they end up separated. In parallel, the story of an old man who gives piano lessons is told and often sees the ghost of a love from his youth.

Another story that is part of the tape is that of Isabel, who wants San Antonio to perform a miracle for her. This consists of an altar boy feeling attraction towards her and so they can get married. All these vicissitudes of the protagonists are charged with eroticism and sensuality.

Which actors from “Al fondo hay sitio” act in the movie “Impossible love”?

In addition to Mónica Sánchez, the actor who gives life to the character of Diego Montalvan in “AFHS”, Giovanni Ciccia also appears in the film by Armando Robles Godoy. A third character who at the time acted in “At the bottom there is room” and was part of the cast of the erotic film is Gianella Neyra. Below, we show you the complete cast.

Monica Sanchez as ‘Woman’

Javier Echevarría as ‘Man’

Gianella Neyra as ghost

Enrique Victoria as the pianist

Vanessa Robbiano as Isabel

Jaime Lertora as ‘Father’

Delba Robles as ‘Mother’

Kenji Torres Mur as Sebastian

Orlando Sacha as Daniel

Giovanni Ciccia as Saint Anthony

Hernán Romero as Director