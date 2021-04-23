The father returned to his home and became suspicious of his son’s intentions when he saw a rifle in one of the corners of the house, as the recent period witnessed tension in their relationship, and his fears increased when he made sure that it was stuffed with bullets, so he emptied it and left it in its place.

The father’s suspicions were confirmed when his son entered him holding the rifle, pressed the trigger but did not fire, and he was arrested and transferred to the court in France, which convicted him of attempted murder, but this case opened the door to a wide legal debate about what lawmakers called “an impossible crime”, and whether Is it regarded as attempting the offense, or is the impossibility of implementing it considered a justification for dropping the sentence?

The legal jurists have adopted two schools of thought regarding this interesting debate related to the “impossible crime”: The first is “the materialistic doctrine” and its companions believe that there is no punishment for the accused as long as the attempted act does not reach the level of execution, or the crime has occurred, such as someone who intentionally put a poison in another person’s food He killed him, but it turned out that the substance he placed was not toxic, in which case he is not considered accused of attempted murder because of the financial impossibility of execution.

As for the second doctrine, it is “personal” and its owners insist that the crime is proven against the accused as long as he intended to commit it, regardless of the impossibility or not, relying in this on the fact that the purpose of the punishment for the “attempt” crime is not only to deter criminal behavior or behavior, but rather extends to seriousness The owner of this behavior and his criminal will, whether or not, and apart from the external reasons that prevented the crime from taking place, just putting poison in food, whether it was effective or not, is considered an attempt to murder (according to the adherents of this doctrine).

The legal jurists delved into the study of “impossible crime”, so that they divided it into two types: an absolute impossibility of a crime, which in this case is not considered legal, and therefore does not deserve punishment, such as shooting a corpse.

As for the second type, it is “relative impossibility,” such as a person who puts his hand in someone else’s pocket with intent to steal it but finds nothing. Here, he is punished for the attempted charge even if the execution of his crime is impossible because there is no money. There is no doubt that this legislative debate or disagreement is part of the law, and dear reader, it reflects the extent of the effort exerted by legislators in drafting a legal text, to ensure justice is achieved.

In general, the term “impossible crime” was not explicitly mentioned in the legislation of several countries, and while some countries tended to include a legal text regarding it, other countries preferred the opposite, considering that “assigning a text with this description” obliges the judge to adhere to the text, which limits his powers in assessing The offense being considered, as well as the difficulty of setting specific controls for the “impossible crime”.

