Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Impossible access to decent and affordable housing in Spain

January 15, 2025
Access to decent and affordable housing has become the great dream for tens of thousands of citizens, who see how the years go by and their political leaders, all of them, look the other way and consolidate a speculative jungle.

The dilemma between use or investment goods has already been resolved by the two major parties, in favor of investment and financial goods. During the last 40 years of democracy, all public actions have been aimed at transferring income from taxpayers to large construction companies, with multi-year housing financing plans, creating a very dangerous servility and clientelism among those responsible for urban planning and the great brick magnates. With all this, society learned to venerate home ownership, with the lure of tax relief, which has returned to the public debate, transmitting a tendency towards investment primitivism that has brought us here.

