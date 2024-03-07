The National Electoral Council of Venezuela (CNE), controlled by the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro, announced this Thursday (7) that it has sent invitations to different electoral observation missions to monitor the presidential elections scheduled for July 28th. Among them is the mission of the European Union (EU).

According to the Venezuelan regime, all international missions that wish to monitor the elections in the country must “comply with the electoral requirements” imposed and the country's “constitutional and legal norms”.

The president of the CNE, Elvis Amoroso, an ally of Maduro, said that, in addition to the EU, invitations were also sent to the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac), the Inter-American Union of Electoral Bodies, the panel of experts from the Organization of United Nations (UN), the African Union, the Cartes Center and the Caribbean Community (Caricom), among other entities.

He explained that, in this way, the CNE “welcomes the proposals made in the Barbados Agreement”, signed between the Chavista regime and the opposition, on October 17, 2023, and the Caracas Agreement, on February 28, 2024, which also foresees the participation of observers.

The document on electoral guarantees signed in Barbados emphasizes that observation missions must act “in strict accordance with the Constitution, the law and agreements signed with the Electoral Power, without prejudice to the right of political actors to invite national and international observers, in scope of the law”.

In July last year, the president of Parliament, Chavista Jorge Rodríguez, said that “no EU election observation mission” would return to the country, “because they [integrantes

da missão] They are rude, because they are colonialists.” Chavista's reaction came after the European Parliament condemned the “arbitrary and unconstitutional” decision related to the disqualification of opposition politicians, such as María Corina Machado.

“No European observation mission will come here as long as we are representatives of the Venezuelan State”, declared Rodríguez at the time.

However, he later explained that there could be observation from the EU, as long as “there were no parliamentarians” among its members, as he considered that they would be “politicizing the process” and that the mission should be “purely technical”. (With EFE Agency)